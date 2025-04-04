Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crabapple Dental Announces That Dr. Megan Simpson, DDS, Has Joined The Team

2025-04-04 08:46:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Crabapple Dental offers a comprehensive range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants , and full mouth reconstruction. The professional staff is committed to patient comfort and satisfaction, offering services such as Invisalign® and sedation dentistry to meet individual needs. Dr. Simpson shares Crabapple Dental's mission of delivering exceptional dentistry, making her an excellent addition to the team. With her arrival, the practice continues its commitment to providing outstanding dental services and ensuring that every patient feels valued.

"I am honored to be part of Crabapple Dental, where the commitment to compassionate care and innovation truly stands out. I look forward to building lasting relationships with patients," says Dr. Sarah Simpson

More About Crabapple Dental:

Crabapple Dental is located at 12670 Crabapple Road, 110, Alpharetta, GA 30004. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced technology, such as laser cavity detection and an intra-oral camera, allowing the team to deliver cutting-edge treatments in a warm and caring atmosphere. The clinic offers flexible scheduling options, including early morning and Friday appointments, to accommodate patients' busy lifestyles. For more information about Crabapple Dental or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (678) 319-0123.

Media Contact
 Dr. Sarah Roberts,
Crabapple Dental (678) 319 0123,
[email protected] ,

SOURCE Crabapple Dental

