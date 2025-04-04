Crabapple Dental Announces That Dr. Megan Simpson, DDS, Has Joined The Team
"I am honored to be part of Crabapple Dental, where the commitment to compassionate care and innovation truly stands out. I look forward to building lasting relationships with patients," says Dr. Sarah Simpson
Crabapple Dental is located at 12670 Crabapple Road, 110, Alpharetta, GA 30004. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced technology, such as laser cavity detection and an intra-oral camera, allowing the team to deliver cutting-edge treatments in a warm and caring atmosphere. The clinic offers flexible scheduling options, including early morning and Friday appointments, to accommodate patients' busy lifestyles. For more information about Crabapple Dental or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (678) 319-0123.
