Turkiye Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Cooperation And Green Energy

Turkiye attaches great importance to regional cooperation. Through projects like Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and TANAP, we have underscored the significance of energy security for the entire region. We are ready to collaborate with Azerbaijan and other partners, particularly in the field of green energy transmission.

Azernews reports that this statement was made by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, during his speech at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

Bayraktar emphasized that Turkiye is prepared to fully utilize the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor. He highlighted that Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria are working together on this project and expressed confidence that the Green Corridor will achieve a global position. He assured that Turkiye would continue to support the region and its cooperative efforts.