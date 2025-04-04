Virtune AB (Publ) Successfully Renews Its EU Base Prospectus For Crypto ETP Issuance Under EU Regulations And Publishes 2025 Base Prospectus
Virtune is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products headquartered in Stockholm. Virtune's vision is to become the leading crypto asset manager in the Nordics by taking on an educational role around crypto assets as an asset class, while maintaining a strong focus on transparency and investor protection. Virtune's ETPs are currently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, and Boerse Stuttgart. Through Virtune's products, both institutional and retail investors can gain exposure to crypto assets as easily as buying a stock.
Virtune has now earned the trust of approximately 140,000 investors across the Nordic region, with assets under management (AUM) reaching approximately SEK 2.6 billion. As of April 4, Virtune's product suite includes the following ETPs:
Virtune Bitcoin ETP
Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP
Virtune Staked Solana ETP
Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
Virtune Litecoin ETP
Virtune XRP ETP
Virtune Avalanche ETP
Virtune Chainlink ETP
Virtune Arbitrum ETP
Virtune Polygon ETP
Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK/EUR
Over the past 12 months, Virtune has also expanded into the Finnish, French, and Dutch markets, with the most recent milestone being the listing of eight ETPs on Nasdaq Helsinki. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Virtune adapts by offering a diversified product suite including exposure to a wide range of crypto assets, staking options within decentralized finance, and rule-based investment strategies through index ETPs.
Virtune has now received approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA – Fi.se) and updated the publication of its 2025 EU Base Prospectus. This enables Virtune to continue its journey of innovation, educating the market and offering seamless access to crypto through 100% physically backed exchange traded products, while further expanding its distribution to institutional investors, financial advisors, and retail clients.
Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:
“We are very pleased to have finalized the renewal of our EU Base Prospectus, which enables us to continue our growth and expansion journey across Europe. Reaching approximately 140,000 investors and SEK 2.6 billion in assets under management in less than two years is not only a testament to our team's hard work, but also to the trust that investors place in Virtune and their belief in crypto's potential as an asset class. It also demonstrates the accelerating adoption of crypto assets across Europe.”
The updated Base Prospectus is available on Virtune's website, which highlights the company's regulatory status by the Swedish FSA, underscoring its mission to offer a regulated investment framework for crypto markets. It is important to note that FSA's approval does not imply an endorsement of the securities. Investors are advised to consult the Base Prospectus and relevant Final Terms to fully understand the risks before investing.
Stockholm, April 4, 2025
Press contact
Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member
Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64
About Virtune AB (Publ):
Virtune, with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders, and a highly skilled team, Virtune empowers global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment products aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. The value of securities can rise or fall, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at .
Legal Disclaimer:
