Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Swearing-In Ceremony Of New Minister Of Energy 2, Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainable Energy

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Minister of Energy 2, Dr. Abdul Rahim Jalloh, at State House. During the event, the President reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to sustainable energy and expanding access to electricity across the country.

Performing the declaration of purpose, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr. John Sumaila highlighted that, in accordance with constitutional provisions, Parliament had unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Jalloh upon the recommendation of His Excellency the President. Following this, Mr. Sumaila officially presented the appointee to the President, who then administered the oath of office.

In his remarks, Dr. Abdul Rahim Jalloh expressed profound gratitude to President Bio for entrusting him with such a critical role.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and fully aware of the immense responsibility it carries,” he stated. Reflecting on the challenges ahead, the new minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that energy is accessible and effectively delivered to all citizens of Sierra Leone.

President Bio congratulated Dr. Jalloh on his appointment and assured him of his unwavering support. Acknowledging the complexities of the energy sector, the President encouraged Dr. Jalloh to leverage the wealth of expertise available to enhance his effectiveness in office.

“There are enormous challenges ahead, but take them on with determination. You can always count on my support,” President Bio assured.

Dr. Jalloh brings to the role over forty (40) years of national and international experience, with a strong foundation in engineering and energy systems. His expertise is expected to contribute significantly to advancing Sierra Leone's energy sector.

