Azerbaijan To Deliver Green Energy To Europe Via New Corridors, Minister Says

Azerbaijan is launching major initiatives, including the delivery of green energy from wind power plants, both within the country and from Central Asia to Europe.

Azernews reports that Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov made this announcement during his speech at the 11th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

Shahbazov noted that last year, natural gas accounted for 13% of electricity production in the European Union, with some countries seeing figures as high as 35-40%. He highlighted several strategic Green Energy Corridors-Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe, Central Asia-Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan-Turkiye, and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye-Bulgaria-that aim to diversify Europe's energy supplies.

He also mentioned the establishment of a joint venture between the Central Asia and Azerbaijan Energy Corridor, with funding from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Two potential export routes have been identified, and a memorandum of understanding on electricity cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria is expected to be signed. Shahbazov expressed confidence that the Southern Gas Corridor will become a major platform for large-scale cooperation, creating new opportunities in energy security.