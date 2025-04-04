Bertolli Reinvents Olive Oil For A New Era, Bringing Mediterranean 'Good Living' To American Kitchens

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New CBS documentary showcases how the world's leading olive oil brand is pioneering sustainability and innovation.

- Thierry Moyroud, CEO of Deoleo North AmericaDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the very first branded olive oil imported to the United States and now the number one olive oil brand globally, Bertolli continues its mission of making healthy Mediterranean goodness accessible to all Americans while maintaining its position as a driver for positive change in the olive oil industry.With 160 years in the making, Bertolli has become more than just an olive oil to ultimately symbolize the essence of Mediterranean "Good Living." Now, CBS' latest docuseries 'Economy 4.0' continues to evolve and reinvent olive oil for a new era. Featuring Thierry Moyroud, CEO of Deoleo North America; Anna Cane, Corporate Quality Coordinator & Italy Director at Deoleo; and Mariu Luchetti, Chief Marketing, Innovation & Sustainability Officer at Deoleo, the documentary unveils the innovations shaping the future of olive oil. From cutting-edge technology to responsible sourcing, these olive oil experts share how Bertolli is raising the bar in quality, innovation, and sustainability, all while adapting to the evolving needs of consumers.“We are honored to be featured by CBS. For Bertolli, quality isn't just a commitment, it's a way of life”, said Thierry Moyroud, CEO of Deoleo North America.“Every bottle represents the outcome of a dedicated process, from carefully selecting among the world's finest olive varieties to ensuring olives are pressed within 10 hours of harvest.”Bertolli is at the Core of the Mediterranean DietBertolli's olive oil sits at the heart of the Mediterranean diet, a diet which offers numerous health benefits supported by scientific research. Rich in monounsaturated "good fats," olive oil helps balance cholesterol levels and provides essential nutrients. Further studies suggest potential benefits range from heart health support to maintenance of cognitive functions.Bertolli's quality experts test around 20,000 samples annually to select only the best raw materials and ensure the highest standards. By artfully combining different flavor profiles – such as sweetness, bitterness and fruitiness – they create the iconic Bertolli blends that have been welcomed into American households for decades.Innovation Meets SustainabilityThe documentary takes viewers inside every stage of olive oil production, showcasing how Bertolli seamlessly blends innovation with sustainability. From pioneering Bertolli Sustainably Sourced Extra Virgin Olive Oil to introducing the industry's first 100% recycled plastic (rPET) bottle for olive oil in the U.S., every initiative reflects a commitment to a greener future. In addition, each 25 oz bottle helps cut carbon emissions, saving the equivalent of powering a home for nearly two days or driving 25 miles in a gasoline-powered car. This means consumers can enjoy high-quality olive oil while knowing they're making a positive impact on the environment.At the heart of this effort is Bertolli's industry-first Sustainability Protocol, which now certifies 88 mills, over 40,000 farmers, and nearly 680,000 acres of olive groves-ensuring responsible sourcing from groves to bottles. These efforts not only contribute to a healthier planet but also support local communities by promoting sustainable farming practices and preserving natural resources.Looking ahead, Bertolli is dedicated to achieving full recyclability across all products by 2030 while maintaining zero-waste plants and reducing emissions through energy-efficient technologies. With a steadfast commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, Bertolli continues to drive positive change-not just within the industry, but for the future of the planet.To learn more about Bertolli, the brand's heritage and a look at the future of olive oil, watch the campaign live on CBS News here.###About Bertolli By DeoleoFrom its Tuscan origin in 1865, Bertolli has grown to become the world's No. 1 olive oil brand. From the beginning, the Bertolli brand has only sold high-quality olive oil – an approach that has endured, from the selection of olives to the artful blending of oils. Bertolli remains committed to delivering only high-quality olive oil for consumers around the world. From oversight of harvesting to sampling to bottling, Bertolli is unwilling to compromise on quality for the sake of quantity. An award-winning olive oil brand with 160 years of commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Bertolli has earned many accolades including: The Best Supermarket Extra-Virgin Olive Oil" by America's Test Kitchen (2023), Silver Medal, Los Angeles International EVOO Competition (2022-23), Silver Medal, New York International Olive Oil Competition (2022-23) among others.About DeoleoDeoleo is a Spanish multinational food company and the global powerhouse behind the best-selling olive oils in the world. With a global presence in more than 65 countries and 5 continents, Deoleo has factories in Spain and Italy as well as commercial offices in 15 countries. Deoleo's portfolio consists of global leading brands such as Bertolli, the best-selling brand worldwide, Carapelli, as well as Spanish brands Carbonell, Maestros de Hojiblanca and Koipe.Editor's Note: Photos and video available for use.For more information:Veronica Alvarez...

Bertolli in Economy 4.0 | Reimagining Olive Oil for a Sustainable Future, From Grove to Table

