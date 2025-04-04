Mitchell Marsh Re-Signs Three-Year Contract With Perth Scorchers

MENAFN - IANS) Perth, April 4 (IANS) Perth Scorchers star Mitchell Marsh has reaffirmed his desire to be a one-club player by signing a three-year contract with the franchise he joined in the inaugural season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The new deal ensures Marsh will remain in orange until at least the end of BBL 17, having been on Perth's list since the competition was founded in 2011-12.

Marsh and Sydney Sixers veteran Moises Henriques are the only players to have stayed with their original club for all 14 editions of the BBL.

The Australian T20 skipper – who has represented his country in 46 Tests, 93 ODIs and 65 T20Is – played a central role in Perth's BBL season 3 and BBL season 11 titles.

Such was his dominance during the Covid-affected BBL 11 season, Marsh earned selection in the Team of the Tournament despite playing just eight of 16 games, all outside Western Australia.

He currently sits second on the Scorchers' all-time list for BBL runs scored with 1904 runs at 38.08 from 71 matches and has snared 25 wickets with shrewd and versatile pace bowling. The right-hander is also one of four Scorchers to strike a BBL century, hammering 100 not-out from 60 deliveries against Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval in December 2021.

Reflecting on his new contract with the Scorchers, Marsh said, "I'm really proud to sign on with the Scorchers, a team that I've played with since I was a kid, and a franchise that has looked after me incredibly well.

"Being a one-club player was a big part of my decision, which was obviously quite an easy decision. I think with the landscape of cricket these days, a lot of us play for a lot of different teams around the world and the idea of always coming home and playing for the Scorchers and hopefully finishing my career as a one-club player will be something I'm really proud of in years to come."

The all-rounder added, "A lot of the guys in this team are not only mates on the field but also some of my best friends in life – Joel Paris, who's coming back across, was a groomsman at my wedding. Playing alongside your best mates is always a special experience.

"I've tuned into every game the last few years and tried to feel part if it all. There's no doubt I'll be around a lot more in the next few years and that's something I'm really looking forward to. It's all about contributing, trying to add value to our team, and making sure we get back to playing finals and chasing more silverware."

Marsh joined Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson and Ashton Turner on the list for BBL 15, leaving four local and two international spots to fill.

Perth Scorchers General Manager – High-Performance Cricket & Elite Teams, Kade Harvey said,“Clearly, signing Mitch was a priority given his calibre as a person and player, so we're excited to have him on board for another three seasons.

"Mitch has been massive for the fabric of our franchise since its foundation. Not only is he loyal to and passionate about the Scorchers, but Mitch is also the kind of person the rest of the team rallies around.

“He offers leadership, experience and a range of skills on field that will benefit our side enormously, as well as a genuine hunger for success."