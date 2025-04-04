Jade Guerra Warns Of Increasing Migraine Cases Tied To Digital Overuse

Jade Guerra, a chiropractic expert and registered nurse. She warns that more people are getting migraines because of too much screen time.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As more people spend time on digital devices, healthcare experts are worried about the effects on health. One of the most vocal is Jade Guerra , a chiropractic expert and registered nurse. She warns that more people are getting migraines because of too much screen time.With her experience in both nursing and chiropractic care , Guerra sees a growing pattern of migraines linked to digital overuse. She explains that many people don't realize their screen habits are causing their headaches.Studies show that the average American spends over seven hours a day looking at screens. Whether for work, school, or entertainment, this habit is leading to eye strain, headaches, neck pain, and especially migraines.“We're seeing more patients with migraines, and many don't connect their symptoms to screen time,” Guerra says.“People think migraines are only genetic or caused by stress, but digital overuse is a big trigger.”Migraines are not just headaches. They can cause severe pain, nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and even vision problems. Guerra says that long hours in front of screens can trigger migraines in many ways. Blue light exposure can disrupt sleep, and bad posture can create tension in the neck and shoulders.When people tilt their heads forward while using screens, it puts extra pressure on the neck. Guerra explains that this misalignment often leads to migraines, neck stiffness, and muscle fatigue. If not treated, these problems can become long-term.“It's not just about treating the pain,” she says.“We need to prevent it. That's why chiropractic care is important.”To help people manage these issues, Guerra provides spinal adjustments, muscle therapy, and posture coaching. She also educates patients on how to manage screen time better and reduce strain on their bodies.To raise awareness, Guerra has started an educational campaign about digital wellness. She shares tips on social media and in her clinic to help people avoid migraines from screen use. Her advice includes the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. She also recommends using blue light filters, setting up workspaces properly, staying active, drinking enough water, and getting regular chiropractic care.Dr. Jade Guerra also believes workplaces and schools should help reduce digital strain.“We need to encourage digital breaks and teach better posture habits,” she says. Guerra wants employers and educators to create healthier digital environments.Beyond her clinic, Guerra is spreading awareness through workshops, health events, and public talks about digital wellness. Her next event,“Digital Balance: How to Thrive in a Screen-Filled World,” will take place in May in Austin.“Technology is a great tool, but we must learn to use it in a healthier way,” she says.“We can't avoid screens, but we can change how we use them. Awareness is the first step.”As digital use keeps growing, so does the need to protect our health. With experts like Jade Guerra raising awareness, more people can take steps to balance technology use and overall wellness.

