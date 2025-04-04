Flatexdegiro - Flatex Once Again Awarded 'Broker Of The Year' In Multiple Categories - For The First Time Also As 'Best Crypto Broker” (News With Additional Features)
|
flatex once again awarded "Broker of the Year" in multiple categories - for the first time also as "Best Crypto Broker”
The results of the 2025“Broker Election” published on Wednesday named flatex“Broker of the Year” in three categories. In the categories "Best Online Broker" and "Best ETF & Fund Broker", which are traditionally the most important ones for flatex, a clear majority of participating retail investors once again opted for flatex's price, product and service offering.
flatex consistently secures top positions in these categories, having earned five first-place and one second-place ranking over the past three years. Following the launch of its Crypto offering in December 2024, flatex quickly secured the top spot in investor ratings, thanks to its emphasis on low total costs and high transparency.
flatex's“Broker Election” rankings
Tobias Spreiter, responsible for Product Development at flatex, said: "We take great pride in these three prestigious awards and particularly in the consistency with which flatex has placed itself at the top of the German online brokerage landscape in terms of customer perception. The fact that flatex is already considered as the best Crypto offering on the market after just a few months demonstrates our success in attracting crypto-savvy investors through our commitment to lowest total costs, high transparency, and reliability.”
About the 2025“Broker Election”
Contact for the media:
Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700
Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404
flatexDEGIRO AG (, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK)
flatexDEGIRO AG is one of the leading and fastest growing online brokers in Europe and offers its services in 16 countries. The company most recently held assets of around 70 billion € in more than 3 million customer accounts and processed an average of more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers in recent years.
Via three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade – flatexDEGIRO offers access to trading on around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as overthe-counter direct trading. Customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves particularly active traders.
Brokerage and the banking business associated with securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO has proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.
End of Media Release
Additional features:
File: 250404 flatex once again awarded Broker of the Year
Issuer: flatexDEGIRO AG
Key word(s): Finance
04.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment