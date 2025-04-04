MSRDC Honoured With Prestigious SKOCH 2025 Award For Samruddhi Mahamarg

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) has been awarded the prestigious SKOCH 2025 Award for the successful implementation of its flagship project, the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Mr Anil Gaikwad, VCMD, MSRDC while receiving the award

The award was presented to MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, at the 100th SKOCH Summit held recently at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Gaikwad said,“The SKOCH Award for the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Team MSRDC. Despite numerous challenges, we successfully completed the state's longest expressway in record time. This achievement will further inspire us to continue delivering world-class infrastructure projects for Maharashtra.”

The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a high-speed greenfield expressway that provides direct and efficient connectivity to 392 villages across 26 talukas in 10 districts of Maharashtra. The project has significantly reduced travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai from 16-18 hours to just 7-8 hours, while also enhancing access to Mumbai. Additionally, it has catalyzed agricultural and industrial development in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, creating new growth opportunities for agro-based and manufacturing industries, thereby boosting the state's economy.

Established in 2003, the SKOCH Award recognizes outstanding contributions in governance, inclusive growth, technology excellence, corporate leadership, citizen service delivery, and capacity building. The award celebrates individuals, projects, and institutions that go the extra mile in making India a better nation.