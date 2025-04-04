MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Boston Dynamics and Hyundai expand collaboration to 'produce more robots'

April 4, 2025 by David Edwards

Boston Dynamics , a developer of mobile robotics, and Hyundai Motor Group have entered“a new chapter together” to increase manufacturing capabilities, expand collaboration to produce more robots, and build a vibrant robotics ecosystem in the US.

Hyundai Motor Group says it will invest $21 billion in the US, including a $6 billion investment to drive innovation and expand strategic partnerships with US companies. As part of this new investment, the Group will purchase tens of thousands of robots in the next few years.

It will further enable Boston Dynamics' growth by integrating its manufacturing capabilities to help make the company the world's leading manufacturer of advanced mobile robots.

Hyundai Motor Group is already deploying Spot robots for industrial inspection and predictive maintenance at its facilities, and will also deploy Atlas across its factories in the future.

Last week, Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Euisun Chung and vice chair Jaehoon Chang joined Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter at a Boston Dynamics all-employee town hall and spoke directly about future business plans, emphasizing support for Boston Dynamics and the expansion of AI investments, and promotion of external partnerships and collaboration efforts.

As part of its continuous drive for innovation, the integration of Boston Dynamics' solutions will see the Group further improve its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“Boston Dynamics and robotics AI will play a crucial role in achieving the Group's goal,” said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group.“Physical AI and humanoid robots will transform our business landscape to the next level. Through our collaboration, we will expedite the process to achieve leadership in the robotics industry.”

Goldman Sachs reports that by 2035, the humanoid robotics market will grow to more than $38 billion. As the entire robotics industry grows, so does the need for immediate action to address robot production and development.

Boston Dynamics will work with Hyundai Motor Group to better understand their manufacturing needs and the areas where robots can help enable increased productivity and efficiency.

Robert Playter, speaking at the town hall, said:“Over the course of the last few years, there has been an impressive uptick in new entrants to the robotics space. It is imperative we work together with Hyundai Motor Group to combine our strengths, because the opportunity for advanced robots in the mobility industry is massive.”

“We have a phenomenal track record of delivering dependable general-purpose robots,” continued Playter.“Today marks a pivotal moment because with its commitment and support, Hyundai Motor Group will become our biggest customer.

“It will help us to build successful AI policies, and will also unlock the Group's vast commercial relationships to help establish strategic customers for products like Stretch, entering into multi-lateral agreements in which we may deliver robots, trucks, and electric vehicles together.”

Attended by more than 800 employees – including Hokeun Chung, EVP and head of future strategy division at Hyundai Motor Group, Heung-Soo Kim, EVP and head of global strategy office, Juncheul Jung, EVP and head of manufacturing area, Hae In Kim, EVP and head of HR division at Hyundai Motor Company, Dong Jin Hyun, VP and head of robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor Group, and Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics and executive director of robotics and AI Institute – the hour-long session reinforced Boston Dynamics' collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group as well as its importance in the company's future.

Also last week at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) opening ceremony – the group's new advanced manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia – the collaboration between the two organizations was further highlighted as Boston Dynamics' Spot gave demonstrations to VIP guests.

Spot will be used for exterior quality inspection in HMGMA's weld shop. Atlas, the electric humanoid robot, will also be deployed at HMGMA in the future.

The theme of collaboration and partnership that echoed throughout the town hall aligns directly with Boston Dynamics' history of partnering with institutions and researchers to develop the world's most capable robots.

Earlier this year, Boston Dynamics announced new partnerships with Nvidia, Google Deepmind, the Toyota Research Institute and sister company, RAI, to continuously advance and improve robots.