Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Looking To Replicate Results From First GLP-1 Study Following CRO Contract Award For 12-Week Chronic Human Study

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced the hiring of a contract research organization (“CRO”) that will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the company's upcoming chronic human study, GLP-1-H24-4. This 12-week study will seek to evaluate various glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) formulations processed with the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, which has demonstrated enhanced bioavailability in multiple studies. It will also explore other treatments with efficacy objectives, including, but not limited to, blood sugar reduction and weight loss ( ).

