Traya Joins Hands With Javed Akhtar, Bringing His Iconic Narration To Their Latest Film, 'Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 3, 2025: Traya, India's first-ever health-tech brand committed to treating hair loss internally, unveils its latest brand film, Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo!, an impactful narrative that transforms mere hope into unshakeable belief. With a powerful voiceover by legendary lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, the film brings to life Traya's commitment to scientific efficacy and trust, ultimately leading to real results.
The campaign captures the emotional journey of men facing hair loss, a struggle often met with frustration. From trying home remedies (ghar ke nuskhe) to falling for marketing gimmicks online that promise quick fixes but fail to deliver, their hope starts to vanish. But Traya is here to change that. When Traya first launched #HopeForHair, it instilled faith in those struggling with hair loss, offering the possibility of restoring hair. Now, with robust clinical results, Traya shifts the narrative from hope to belief. Through its latest campaign, the brand reaffirms that it's not just about hoping to regain hair; it's about having yakeen (unwavering trust) in science-backed solutions. With proven results and thousands of success stories, Traya offers an assured path to hair regrowth.
Towards the end, the film spotlights the brand's recent breakthrough clinical study, which clearly proves that Traya's customized regimen is three times more effective than using 5% Minoxidil alone, the world's most efficacious molecule for hair growth. Unlike conventional hair loss treatments that offer temporary relief, Traya combines Ayurveda, Dermatology, and Nutrition to target the root cause of hair loss, delivering authentic results.
"Hair loss affects more than just appearance-it impacts one's sense of identity and self-worth. With our Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo! campaign, we want to shift the conversation from doubt to faith, encouraging people to believe in genuine solutions," says Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya. "We chose Javed Akhtar's iconic voice for the deep emotional connection he brings. His words create a sense of authenticity that reflects our commitment to making hair regrowth journeys relatable. This campaign is about breaking free from false promises and inspiring consumers to embrace a solution backed by science. "While helping people regrow their hair, at Traya, we're also helping them reclaim their self-belief."
With a 93% efficacy rate and over 8 lakh customers nationwide, Traya continues to lead the conversation on effective, personalized hair solutions. The campaign film has been released across digital platforms with a primary focus on YouTube, followed by social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Beyond social media platforms, the film will be further promoted by the brand via internal communications, emailers, and WhatsApp marketing.
