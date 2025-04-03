Lianhe Sowell Debuts On Nasdaq, Accelerating Business Growth Ambitions And Industry Revolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ: LHSW), a company providing machine vision solutions, officially went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on April 3, 2025, raising total gross proceeds of $8 million. Leveraging its proprietary industrial machine vision technologies, coupled with a clear strategic roadmap, the company hopes to accelerate its expansion into the burgeoning upgrade of equipment across key industries, such as automotive, biopharmaceutical, logistics, aerospace, and shipbuilding.













Technological Excellence Anchored in Innovation

Serving industrial clients for more than 17 years, Lianhe Sowell's achievements in the industrial machine vision sector is rooted in its nine foundational technologies, which integrate advanced algorithms and hardware-software synergies to deliver precision-driven solutions. The company's core expertise spans:



Image Processing Technology: Enabling micron-level defect detection in electronics manufacturing through real-time analysis of surface imperfections, achieving accuracy down to 0.1mm with inspection speeds as rapid as 0.5 second.

Sound Imaging Technology: Deploying phased-array principles to map spatial sound fields, enhancing safety monitoring in industrial settings by detecting anomalies like equipment malfunctions or hazardous noises.

Video Analysis and Recognition Technology: Utilizing neural networks for real-time behavior analysis in high-risk environments, such as identifying safety violations in chemical plants or optimizing traffic flow via intelligent transportation systems. Nine-Axis Robotic Integration: Combining machine vision with agile 6-axis robotics for applications like automotive spray painting, the company's flagship Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots achieve great precision. The technology's versatile capabilities can potentially be applied to various industrial spray-painting scenarios, enabling automation across multiple production processes.

Strategic Growth Fueled by US IPO Proceeds

The company's recent US IPO has injected critical capital to accelerate its growth roadmap. A significant portion of the proceeds is earmarked for scaling production of its Nine-Axis robots, which will contribute to the plan to complete the set-up and assembling of the robot production line. This planned facility aims to produce 4,000 – 8,000 robotic units annually by 2028, targeting the automotive repair industry and adjacent sectors like welding and polishing.

In addition, Lianhe Sowell also plans to use proceeds raised from the IPO to invest in its machine vision business including industrial machine vision, face recognition, AI behavior analysis, weak current intelligence and electronic customs clearance, in order to fund research and development of new products and market expansion, according to its filing.

Financial Strengths and Future Expansion

Lianhe Sowell's IPO marks a pivotal step in its development. The company has demonstrated robust financial performance, sustaining rapid growth during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. From March 2023 to March 2024, it achieved revenue of $36.6 million, reflecting a 180% year-over-year increase, while net income grew by 75% over the same period.

Post-IPO, Lianhe Sowell plans to allocate 45% of the offering proceeds to expand its spray-painting robot business, including the preliminary installation of production equipment and machineries of an in-house production and assembly line for production of Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots. The company will also expand its technical and commercial teams to maintain its leadership in China's industrial vision robotics and meet the surging demand in the automotive aftermarket for automation solutions.

