US Senators Veto Bills To Block Arms Sales To Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 3 (KUNA) - The US Senate voted against two draft legislations requiring cancellation of the proposed foreign military sale to the tune of USD 8.8 billion to the Israeli occupation authorities.
The bills were sponsored by Senator Bernard (Bernie) Sanders, of Vermont, against the backdrop of Israeli occupation forces' involvement in genocide in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
The first resolution, J 33, would block a sale of over USD two billion for 35,000 MK 84 2,000 lb. bombs and 4,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads.
The second one, J.26, would block almost USD seven billion for 2,800 500-pound bombs, 2,100 Small Diameter Bombs, and tens of thousands of JDAM guidance kits.
Both of them were overwhelmingly rejected. (end)
asj
