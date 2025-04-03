Man's Lively 'Radhe Radhe' Dance In Delhi Metro Goes Viral-Internet Debates Fun Vs Public Nuisance

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video of a man dancing enthusiastically inside a Delhi Metro coach has taken the internet by storm, with netizens divided over whether it's an act of pure joy or inappropriate public behaviour.

The viral clip, originally shared on Reddit with the caption "You don't need any subscription to binge watch in Delhi Metro," shows the man wearing earphones, fully immersed in the beats of Radhe Radhe. He dances with high energy, singing along, while other commuters watch in amusement.

| Viral Video | Delhi Metro: Women push, abuse each other over seat

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a large number of likes and comments. Many users appreciated the man's uninhibited spirit, calling it an expression of genuine happiness.

One user remarked, "He made people laugh," while another reflected on the pressures of modern life, saying,“Happiness look like this not getting the thickest pay check at the end of the month but actually building your inner happiness and keeping a smile on my face, I was like this once but life need to have competition and you can't easily settle for less.” [sic.]

However, not all responses were positive. Some viewers speculated about the man's state of mind, with one user commenting, "He is most likely high. Or maybe has some sort of mental disease." This sparked further discussion on social norms, public behaviour, and how society perceives uninhibited self-expression in shared spaces like public transport.

| Delhi metro: From dance performance, fights to man defying gravity | Watch

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has previously issued guidelines discouraging disruptive behaviour inside metro coaches, urging commuters to maintain decorum. While dancing and singing in metro trains are not explicitly banned, past incidents of such acts have sometimes led to intervention by metro authorities.

The video has also fuelled a wider conversation on social media about the importance of finding joy in small moments.

| India's public transport electrification stuck in the slow lane

Some users pointed out that in a fast-paced world dominated by stress and competition, seeing someone so carefree was refreshing. Others, however, argued that public transport is not the right place for such displays, as it might disturb fellow passengers.