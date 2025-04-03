Drug-Free World's Truth About Fentanyl Booklet: A Literal Lifesaver
“Parents and educators have been urging us to publish a booklet on fentanyl,” says Hochman, who wants to ensure they are aware of this resource.“In our surveys of schoolchildren, we have found kids listen most to their parents and teachers when it comes to drugs,” she says.“In fact, they are 55 percent less likely to experiment with drugs when their parents or teachers speak to them on this urgent subject.”
As with the other booklets in this series, this one is easy to understand and will help anyone learn about the drug and why it is so lethal. Parents are often reluctant to broach the subject of drugs with their kids because they feel they do not know enough to take up this vital subject with their children. Using the booklet, they can feel confident about approaching their kids and helping them make the right decision.
“The Truth About Fentanyl” is the latest addition to the Foundation's acclaimed Truth About Drugs campaign, which consists of booklets on the most frequently abused drugs along with public service announcements and a documentary featuring former addicts who survived to tell their stories. There are also online courses on each of the most commonly abused drugs. Materials are available in 20 languages.
Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit, international drug education program proudly sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists all over the world. It was formed in 2006 to serve as a primary distributor of educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. The Foundation has grown to a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to anyone wishing to take action to address this urgent issue. Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
