Amagi Launches AI-Powered Smart Scheduler to Improve Content Programming

The new solution automates scheduling, enhances viewership, and optimizes revenue for content teams and streaming platforms

- Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amagi , a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced the launch of Amagi Smart Scheduler, an AI-powered content scheduling solution designed to automate and optimize channel programming. By leveraging Machine Learning (ML) and automation, Smart Scheduler intends to help content teams streamline scheduling workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive higher audience engagement and monetization. This product is built on Argoid's AI Scheduling platform.

With AI-driven automation, Amagi Smart Scheduler aims to ensure that the right content reaches the right audience at the right time, reducing manual effort while maintaining full editorial control.

Traditional content scheduling is a time-intensive manual process that requires content teams to analyze audience behavior, trends, and metadata to optimize programming. Amagi Smart Scheduler aims to automates this process, helping media companies scale multi-channel programming while improving viewership and maximizing ad revenue.

The solution offers two intelligent scheduling modes:

* Fully Automated Mode: Generates an optimized schedule with a single click using ML models trained on historical viewership data, content affinity, and audience trends.

* Rules-Based Automation Mode: Allows content teams to define custom rules and scheduling preferences, in addition to viewership and other key metrics.

In both cases, editorial programming is preserved, ensuring content teams can review, refine, and fine-tune schedules as needed.

Amagi Smart Scheduler is built on ML-based automation specific to content scheduling. It uses historical content performance, metadata, viewership trends, and social and engagement signals to optimize schedules-providing a data-driven, intelligent approach to content programming while allowing content teams to retain full control.

“The future of media programming lies in intelligent automation,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.“With Amagi Smart Scheduler, we offer programmers and content owners a solution that reduces manual workload and enhances audience engagement and revenue potential.”

Amagi acquired Argoid AI to accelerate AI-driven innovation in the media and entertainment industry. Amagi Smart Scheduler is now generally available. It is one of the first products built on Argoid's tech stack.

Join us as we exhibit Smart Scheduler at NAB Show Las Vegas 2025.

Fill out the form to book a demo:

Disclaimer: Amagi Media Labs Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, a public issue of its equity shares in the near future and is in the process of filing a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy® award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

Aashish Washikar

Amagi Corporation

+91 95333 90005

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.