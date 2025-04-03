Branden The Butcher Bordeaux Joins Black Buffalo As Newest Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A butcher, family man, and rising force in the world of Power Slap, Bordeaux embodies the resilience, grit, and work ethic at the core of the Black Buffalo brand. From running a mobile slaughter business in West Michigan to delivering heavy-handed performances in one of the fastest-growing combat sports, Branden brings a blue-collar mentality and unwavering purpose to everything he does.

Branden joins an elite group of Black Buffalo ambassadors, including UFC legends, pro athletes, and military heroes who believe in hard work and resilience. As part of the partnership, Branden will collaborate with the brand on exclusive content, community engagement, and bringing more visibility to Black Buffalo's tobacco-alternative offerings.

"I was introduced to Black Buffalo because I am a longtime dipper. Amazing company, with amazing products, run by even better people, and that's what means the most to me. I am very honored to be part of the Black Buffalo family and to have such a great team of individuals behind me!" - Branden "The Butcher" Bordeaux

Black Buffalo is committed to supporting those who live with integrity, are committed to the hustle, and push forward despite obstacles. Branden Bordeaux is a true example of that spirit.

Black Buffalo is the only smokeless tobacco alternative that delivers the same experience as traditional dip without the tobacco leaf or stem. Built for 21+ adult consumers of nicotine or tobacco, Black Buffalo is made from barn cured leafy greens. You can find Black Buffalo online and in retailers nationwide.

