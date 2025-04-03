Amtivo Group Acquires International Standards Authority Inc., Cementing Market Leadership In Aerospace Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, England , April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global leader in certification and business assurance solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of, a respected ANAB-accredited certification body headquartered in California, USA. The acquisition was completed in, marking another strategic step in Amtivo's continued expansion in North America.









Amtivo Group acquires International Standards Authority Inc.





ISA brings expertise in ISO 9001 certification and has built a strong reputation in the aerospace industry , with specialist certifications including AS9100 and AS9120 . With a predominantly West Coast client base, ISA is a perfect fit for Amtivo's fast-growing operations in North America.

“This acquisition is a major milestone for Amtivo,” said Mike Tims, CEO of Amtivo Group.“ISA's deep industry knowledge, particularly in aerospace, enhances our capabilities and positions us as the market leader in aerospace certification by number of certificates. We're delighted to welcome the ISA team into the Group and look forward to working together to drive continued success across North America.”

Rizwan Khan, Managing Director of ISA , commented,“Joining Amtivo is an exciting opportunity for us. Their international scale and commitment to quality perfectly align with ISA's values and our dedication to supporting clients in highly specialised sectors like aerospace. I'm looking forward to supporting the transition and working with Amtivo to build a robust growth plan focused on this key industry.”

Over the next 12 months, ISA's core team will be integrated into Amtivo, ensuring continuity for clients and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and innovation, particularly in the aerospace sector.

This acquisition further strengthens Amtivo's position in the global certification market and reflects its ongoing commitment to growth, service excellence, and sector leadership.

About ISA

International Standards Authority, Inc. (ISA) is a US-based, ANAB-accredited certification body with specialist expertise in ISO 9001 and aerospace industry standards including AS9100, AS9120, ESD 20:20, and AC0056. Known for its client-focused approach and high-quality service delivery, ISA has built a strong presence across the West Coast of the United States. ISA supports organisations in meeting rigorous quality and compliance requirements, particularly within the aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors.

About Amtivo Group

Amtivo helps build high-performing, sustainable organisations that deliver for their customers, employees, investors, and the societies in which they operate. This is achieved through the provision of accredited certification, training, and technology-enabled services.

Find out more information about Amtivo .

Amtivo specialises in management system certification covering quality, energy and the environment, business continuity, security, health and safety, and information security.

Amtivo Group is a registered company (Company No. 11135335)



