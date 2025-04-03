Woolpert Partners With Teren To Further Expand Its Geospatial Services To Global Energy Customers

The combined industry-leading lidar capabilities and software solutions will help mitigate risk to critical pipeline and utility infrastructure.

DENVER, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert, a premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm, announced today that it has forged a strategic partnership with Teren, a leader in AI-powered, lidar-enabled environmental intelligence capabilities. This collaboration will advance the collection and application of lidar data for oil and gas infrastructure, providing next-generation geospatial solutions to address these challenges worldwide.

Through this partnership, Woolpert has acquired Teren's lidar operations and will benefit from Teren's analytics and software-as-a-service platform, Terevue. Woolpert also hired Teren Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Energy Operations Sam Acheson to provide focused support to key energy clients. Teren will benefit by expanding its geospatial reach globally and building on Woolpert's established presence in energy, transportation, government, mining, and renewable markets. Both companies will continue to operate independently.

"We pride ourselves on providing easy-to-access, actionable geospatial intelligence for infrastructure and community risk and resilience in real time," Teren CEO and Founder Tobias Kraft said. "Collaborating with Woolpert accelerates our ability to deliver these insights, allowing organizations to proactively address environmental threats."

Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said: "This partnership with Teren is an ideal way for us to leverage our emerging geospatial technologies to better support our clients' critical infrastructure. We are also excited to bring Sam and his 25 years of experience and relationships working with the industry's top oil & gas, utilities, and energy companies to Woolpert. I am looking forward to what our teams can do together."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm and has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert .

About Teren

Founded in 2021, Teren helps businesses and communities manage environmental threats with geospatial intelligence. Combining deep earth and data science, advanced computing, and industry expertise, Teren has crafted a cloud-based software solution, Terevue, that enables users with easy-to-access, actionable geospatial intelligence on infrastructure risk and resilience, in real time. Serving 100+ customers in energy, oil and gas, transportation, renewables, utilities, and forestry and land management across the US and Europe, Teren equips critical infrastructure industries with the customized insights they need to face environmental threats-be it landslides, floods, or wildfire threats-head-on. For more information on Teren: . For more information on Terevue: /terevue-for-pipeline .

