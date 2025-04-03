Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-03 10:14:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc. : Has committed to purchase securities in the Offering to maintain their position at a 10.8% interest in GFG Resources Inc. to raise gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million upon completion of the Offering. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.36 at $37.95.

