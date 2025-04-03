403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The 22nd Edition of Abu Dhabi Festival Returns with an Exceptional Lineup of Arab World Premieres throughout April
(MENAFN) This year’s Festival presents a star-studded lineup featuring virtuoso pianist Yunchan Lim, the Japanese Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble Kodo, sibling piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque, an all-star ballet gala, a special tribute to the late musical legend, Quincy Jones and much more.
In a remarkable celebration of art and culture, and in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Community, Abu Dhabi Festival’s 22nd edition highlights over 50 years of diplomatic ties between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan. Running from 9 to 29 April, the festival resumes its headline programmes with an exceptional lineup of global musical talent, featuring legendary percussionists, award-winning pianists, world-renowned orchestras and a spectacular all-star ballet gala, with performances taking place throughout April at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). This year’s Festival features several Arab World premieres, presenting a celebration of artistry and cultural exchange with a diverse programme for everyone.
Kodō
8-9 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Kodō, a renowned Japanese taiko drumming ensemble with over 7,000 performances in more than 50 countries, will bring their powerful and dynamic performance to this year’s Festival stage in an exclusive Arab World Premiere. The ensemble's mastery of the taiko— a traditional Japanese drum—allows them to explore limitless rhythmic possibilities, continuously pushing the boundaries of this vibrant, living art. Kodō's mission is to forge new directions in taiko performance while honouring its rich tradition and promises to deliver a thrilling artistic experience that transcends language and cultural boundaries.
Yunchan Lim
11 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Virtuoso pianist Yunchan Lim - A bright star in the world of classical music is set to take to the Festival stage at NYUAD’s Red Theater, playing the gold standard of works, Bach’s Goldberg Variations in an Arab World Premiere. Lim, a phenomenally gifted musician, made history in 2022 as the youngest-ever gold medallist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at just 18 years old. His performance of Liszt’s Transcendental Etudes went viral, becoming the most-watched version of the piece on YouTube with over 10 million views and was later named one of The New York Times’ Top 10 Classical Music Performances of 2022.
Kuniko Kato
14 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Blue Hall, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Kuniko Kato, recognised as one of the world’s foremost percussion virtuosos, will bring her masterful artistry to Abu Dhabi at The Blue Hall, New York University Abu Dhabi. Celebrated for her flawless technique across both keyboard and percussion instruments, Kato is a trailblazer in contemporary percussion. She has collaborated with renowned composers, including Steve Reich, reimagining their works with breathtaking precision. Her astonishing virtuosity, exquisite musical insight, and expressive yet elegant performance style has captivated audiences worldwide, earning her the admiration of esteemed conductors and composers alike.
Katia and Marielle Labèque
16 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
The exquisite sibling piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque will perform an original and innovative musical programme at NYUAD’s Red Theater on 16 April. Renowned for their impeccable synchronicity and electrifying energy, the Labèque sisters have captivated audiences worldwide. Their musical journey began at an early age, propelling them to international fame with their contemporary interpretation of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, one of classical music’s first gold records. Over the years, the Labèque sisters have built an illustrious career, performing on prestigious stages and collaborating with composers such as Philip Glass, Pierre Boulez, Luciano Berio, and György Ligeti. Abu Dhabi Festival audiences can expect an extraordinary performance that seamlessly blends the mesmerising minimalism of Philip Glass with the rich impressionism of Maurice Ravel.
KOREAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ARTS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
18 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
Chi-Yong Chung │Jaewon Wee│Sang Hyeok Park
20 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
Jessica Pratt│ Javier Camarena│Toufic Maatouk
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
The Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra (KNUA) are set to make their Arab World Premiere at Abu Dhabi Festival, under the baton of Professor Chung Chi-Yong, one of Korea’s most celebrated conductors. Over the years, KNUA Symphony Orchestra has earned international acclaim for their outstanding performances, captivating audiences in Germany, Russia, the United States, and China, amongst others. KNUA Symphony Orchestra holds annual concerts at prestigious venues such as the Seoul Arts Centre and Lotte Concert Hall, playing a vital role in advancing classical music in Korea through exceptional performances and innovative musical projects.
For this unforgettable evening, KNUA Symphony Orchestra will be joined by award-winning violinist Jaewon Wee and the outstanding cellist Sang Hyeok Park, promising a performance of remarkable artistry and virtuosity.
KNUA Symphony Orchestra will then return for a second show on 20 April, but this time will be joined by star soprano and tenor Jessica Pratt and Javier Camarena, led by the masterful Italian Lebanese conductor Toufic Maatouk.
Augustin Hadelich
21 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Blue Hall, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
On 21 April and for the first time in the Arab World, Grammy Award winning violinist Augustin Hadelich will be gracing the Blue Hall at NYUAD at 7:30pm for a masterful performance with works by Bach, Coleridge-Taylor, Ysaÿe and David Lang.
All Star Ballet Gala
22 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Festival will present the All-Star Ballet Gala, a spectacular performance at NYUAD’s Red Theater, featuring world-class dancers from the Royal Ballet, Bayerisches Staatsballett, Paris Opera Ballet, and Stuttgart Ballet. The extraordinary evening will showcase celebrated artists, including Elisa Badenes, Principal Dancer at Stuttgart Ballet, known for her award-winning performances in Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet, and Léonore Baulac, Étoile Dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet, well-known for her acclaimed portrayal of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake. Also performing are Prix de Lausanne winners Jinhao Zhang and Madison Young of Bayerisches Staatsballett, Stuttgart Ballet’s Martí Paixà, and Royal Ballet’s Ryoichi Hirano and Melissa Hamilton.
Unique Encounters with Rising Stars, at 7:30 PM
26 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
In a special performance titled, ‘Unique Encounters with Rising Stars,’ Vienna Philharmonic concertmaster Yamen Saadi returns to the Festival stage alongside violist Sara Ferrández and cellists Kian Soltani and Pablo Ferrández. Saadi, who joined the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra at 11 and became concertmaster by 17, has since performed with the Vienna State Opera and Vienna Philharmonic, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious venues. Joining him is Sara Ferrández, known for her warm, impeccable sound and rapidly rising as one of the most exciting violists of her generation.
Kian Soltani, who rose to international fame after winning the 2013 Helsinki International Cello Competition, is celebrated for his emotional depth and technical mastery. Meanwhile, Pablo Ferrández, praised for his captivating performances, won the Opus Klassik Award for his album Reflections and continues to tour globally, performing with renowned orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Czech Philharmonic. With such an extraordinary lineup, this performance promises to be an unforgettable evening of world-class artistry.
Riley Mulherkar
29 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Black Box, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
The 22nd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival closes with a special tribute to the late musical legend, Quincy Jones, performed by talented trumpeter, Riley Mulherkar, alongside his band, brass quartet The Westerlies. Described as "über hip, modern yet timeless," Mulherkar’s performance will honour the legacy of Quincy Jones, a close friend of the Festival and recipient of the prestigious ADF Award in 2014. As a record producer and composer, Quincy Jones shaped the sound of popular music across multiple genres for more than seven decades. This performance will commemorate his remarkable contributions and lasting influence on the music world as part of the Festival’s celebration of UNESCO’s 2025 International Jazz Day, hosted by the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.
In a remarkable celebration of art and culture, and in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Community, Abu Dhabi Festival’s 22nd edition highlights over 50 years of diplomatic ties between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan. Running from 9 to 29 April, the festival resumes its headline programmes with an exceptional lineup of global musical talent, featuring legendary percussionists, award-winning pianists, world-renowned orchestras and a spectacular all-star ballet gala, with performances taking place throughout April at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). This year’s Festival features several Arab World premieres, presenting a celebration of artistry and cultural exchange with a diverse programme for everyone.
Kodō
8-9 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Kodō, a renowned Japanese taiko drumming ensemble with over 7,000 performances in more than 50 countries, will bring their powerful and dynamic performance to this year’s Festival stage in an exclusive Arab World Premiere. The ensemble's mastery of the taiko— a traditional Japanese drum—allows them to explore limitless rhythmic possibilities, continuously pushing the boundaries of this vibrant, living art. Kodō's mission is to forge new directions in taiko performance while honouring its rich tradition and promises to deliver a thrilling artistic experience that transcends language and cultural boundaries.
Yunchan Lim
11 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Virtuoso pianist Yunchan Lim - A bright star in the world of classical music is set to take to the Festival stage at NYUAD’s Red Theater, playing the gold standard of works, Bach’s Goldberg Variations in an Arab World Premiere. Lim, a phenomenally gifted musician, made history in 2022 as the youngest-ever gold medallist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at just 18 years old. His performance of Liszt’s Transcendental Etudes went viral, becoming the most-watched version of the piece on YouTube with over 10 million views and was later named one of The New York Times’ Top 10 Classical Music Performances of 2022.
Kuniko Kato
14 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Blue Hall, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Kuniko Kato, recognised as one of the world’s foremost percussion virtuosos, will bring her masterful artistry to Abu Dhabi at The Blue Hall, New York University Abu Dhabi. Celebrated for her flawless technique across both keyboard and percussion instruments, Kato is a trailblazer in contemporary percussion. She has collaborated with renowned composers, including Steve Reich, reimagining their works with breathtaking precision. Her astonishing virtuosity, exquisite musical insight, and expressive yet elegant performance style has captivated audiences worldwide, earning her the admiration of esteemed conductors and composers alike.
Katia and Marielle Labèque
16 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
The exquisite sibling piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque will perform an original and innovative musical programme at NYUAD’s Red Theater on 16 April. Renowned for their impeccable synchronicity and electrifying energy, the Labèque sisters have captivated audiences worldwide. Their musical journey began at an early age, propelling them to international fame with their contemporary interpretation of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, one of classical music’s first gold records. Over the years, the Labèque sisters have built an illustrious career, performing on prestigious stages and collaborating with composers such as Philip Glass, Pierre Boulez, Luciano Berio, and György Ligeti. Abu Dhabi Festival audiences can expect an extraordinary performance that seamlessly blends the mesmerising minimalism of Philip Glass with the rich impressionism of Maurice Ravel.
KOREAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ARTS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
18 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
Chi-Yong Chung │Jaewon Wee│Sang Hyeok Park
20 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
Jessica Pratt│ Javier Camarena│Toufic Maatouk
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
The Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra (KNUA) are set to make their Arab World Premiere at Abu Dhabi Festival, under the baton of Professor Chung Chi-Yong, one of Korea’s most celebrated conductors. Over the years, KNUA Symphony Orchestra has earned international acclaim for their outstanding performances, captivating audiences in Germany, Russia, the United States, and China, amongst others. KNUA Symphony Orchestra holds annual concerts at prestigious venues such as the Seoul Arts Centre and Lotte Concert Hall, playing a vital role in advancing classical music in Korea through exceptional performances and innovative musical projects.
For this unforgettable evening, KNUA Symphony Orchestra will be joined by award-winning violinist Jaewon Wee and the outstanding cellist Sang Hyeok Park, promising a performance of remarkable artistry and virtuosity.
KNUA Symphony Orchestra will then return for a second show on 20 April, but this time will be joined by star soprano and tenor Jessica Pratt and Javier Camarena, led by the masterful Italian Lebanese conductor Toufic Maatouk.
Augustin Hadelich
21 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Blue Hall, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
On 21 April and for the first time in the Arab World, Grammy Award winning violinist Augustin Hadelich will be gracing the Blue Hall at NYUAD at 7:30pm for a masterful performance with works by Bach, Coleridge-Taylor, Ysaÿe and David Lang.
All Star Ballet Gala
22 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Festival will present the All-Star Ballet Gala, a spectacular performance at NYUAD’s Red Theater, featuring world-class dancers from the Royal Ballet, Bayerisches Staatsballett, Paris Opera Ballet, and Stuttgart Ballet. The extraordinary evening will showcase celebrated artists, including Elisa Badenes, Principal Dancer at Stuttgart Ballet, known for her award-winning performances in Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet, and Léonore Baulac, Étoile Dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet, well-known for her acclaimed portrayal of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake. Also performing are Prix de Lausanne winners Jinhao Zhang and Madison Young of Bayerisches Staatsballett, Stuttgart Ballet’s Martí Paixà, and Royal Ballet’s Ryoichi Hirano and Melissa Hamilton.
Unique Encounters with Rising Stars, at 7:30 PM
26 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
In a special performance titled, ‘Unique Encounters with Rising Stars,’ Vienna Philharmonic concertmaster Yamen Saadi returns to the Festival stage alongside violist Sara Ferrández and cellists Kian Soltani and Pablo Ferrández. Saadi, who joined the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra at 11 and became concertmaster by 17, has since performed with the Vienna State Opera and Vienna Philharmonic, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious venues. Joining him is Sara Ferrández, known for her warm, impeccable sound and rapidly rising as one of the most exciting violists of her generation.
Kian Soltani, who rose to international fame after winning the 2013 Helsinki International Cello Competition, is celebrated for his emotional depth and technical mastery. Meanwhile, Pablo Ferrández, praised for his captivating performances, won the Opus Klassik Award for his album Reflections and continues to tour globally, performing with renowned orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Czech Philharmonic. With such an extraordinary lineup, this performance promises to be an unforgettable evening of world-class artistry.
Riley Mulherkar
29 April 2025, at 7:30 PM
The Black Box, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi
The 22nd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival closes with a special tribute to the late musical legend, Quincy Jones, performed by talented trumpeter, Riley Mulherkar, alongside his band, brass quartet The Westerlies. Described as "über hip, modern yet timeless," Mulherkar’s performance will honour the legacy of Quincy Jones, a close friend of the Festival and recipient of the prestigious ADF Award in 2014. As a record producer and composer, Quincy Jones shaped the sound of popular music across multiple genres for more than seven decades. This performance will commemorate his remarkable contributions and lasting influence on the music world as part of the Festival’s celebration of UNESCO’s 2025 International Jazz Day, hosted by the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment