Global Glutamic Acid Market Poised For USD 17.2 Billion Valuation By 2035 With 4.9% CAGR Growth

Growing glutamic acid demand driven by flavor enhancement, health trends, QSR expansion, and pharmaceutical applications worldwide.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global glutamic acid market was valued at USD 10,658.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach a market valuation of USD 17,196.9 million by 2035.Consumer demands are more oriented toward high-flavored foods, and the development of the global glutamic acid market is highly stimulated because glutamic acid plays an important role in amplifying the umami flavor used in many food products. The growing urban lifestyles coupled with the fast-paced world, and changing consumer lifestyle habits, have seen that customers embrace these easy-to-eat processed and ready-to-eat foods with outstanding flavor tastes.Glutamic acid is an essential ingredient in food processing, mainly for preparing snacks, soups, sauces, and frozen products to meet these tastes, since it is commercially used in the form of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as a flavor enhancer. The increasing population in the world creates the need for food products with excellent flavors, which further boosts the market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Demand for glutamic acid is experiencing a growing impact due to health-conscious consumers; this is one of the more popular natural flavoring agents because it is naturally occurring within protein-rich foods. To satisfy such consumer preferences, manufacturers innovate food products accordingly and thereby contribute to further growth in the market. Moreover, in emerging economies, quick-service restaurants increase the purchasing power of middle-class populations. Growing demand for flavor and convenience increases, all of which indicate glutamic acid is an essential player in the change of global foodscapes and pushes the growth of the market.Key Takeaways from the Global Glutamic Acid Market Study:The rising consumer awareness of health and wellness has significantly increased the demand for nutraceuticals, with glutamic acid playing a key role in this trend. As a vital ingredient in functional food and dietary supplements, glutamic acid supports metabolic health and cognitive function, aligning with consumer interest in products that promote overall well-being. This growing awareness is driving the use of glutamic acid in various health-focused products, fueling its demand across the nutraceutical market.Simultaneously, the global expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) has led to an increase in the need for glutamic acid. QSRs, which rely heavily on processed ingredients to maintain consistent flavors, use glutamic acid for flavor enhancement in their products. The pharmaceutical industry also plays a critical role in boosting the demand for pharmaceutical-grade glutamic acid. Companies like Bachem AG specialize in producing high-purity amino acids for drug formulation and biopharmaceutical research, ensuring that glutamic acid meets the stringent regulatory standards required for pharmaceutical applications. Bachem AG's commitment to advanced production techniques and adherence to strict quality control makes it a preferred partner for pharmaceutical companies, further increasing the demand for this essential ingredient.“Increasing consumer preference for high-flavor foods boosts glutamic acid utilization in food products.” says a lead analyst at Fact.Who is winning?The competitive dynamics in the glutamic acid sector are fuelled by R&D, and partnerships with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing research to provide value-added services with higher quality. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the flavoring processes in real-time, optimize the use of glutamic acid to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.In December 2023, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. completed the acquisition of Forge Biologics, a U.S.-based gene therapy CDMO, strengthening its global biopharmaceutical capabilities and strategic market position.In August 2024, AkzoNobel successfully acquired Sherwin-William's Chinese decorative paints business, strengthening its market presence in China, expanding segmentation, and reinforcing its position beyond the premium segment in the regional paint industry.Some of these leaders of the Global Glutamic Acid market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Bachem AG, Bio-chem Technology Group Company, Evonik Industries AG, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Iris Biotech GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Ningxia EPPEN Bioengineering Stock Co., Ltd, Ottokemi, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd, Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co. Ltd. and Other Market Players.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Get valuable insights into the Global Glutamic Acid Market:Fact, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Glutamic Acid Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights into the Global Glutamic Acid Industry based on Type, Grade, Application, End Use Industry, and Region. As per Type, the industry has been categorized into L-glutamic acid and Dl-glutamic acid. As per Grade, the industry is categorized into Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Feed Grade. As per the Application, the industry is categorized into Flavor Enhancers, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceutical ingredients, & Animal Feed additives. As per the End end-use industry, the industry is categorized into Food Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Personal Care The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Green Chelates Market : The global green chelates market is estimated to be valued at US$ 322.0 Million in 2023 and it is expected to grow at 4.6% CAGR reaching US$ 526.1 Million by the end of 2033.Amino Acid-Based Formula Market : The global amino acid-based formula market amassed revenue worth US$ 738.4 million in 2020. Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has recently published a revised industry analysis, which estimates the market to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% and be valued at around US$ 1,363 million by 2031.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

+ +1 628-251-1583

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.