Compass Datacenters Is A Financial Times 2025 Fastest Growing Company

DALLAS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas by the Financial Times. From a pool of 30,000 applicants, Compass ranked No. 106 on the 2025 list due to extraordinary growth between 2020 and 2023.

Compass designs and delivers data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. It is unique in the industry for its modular designs and manufacturing-style approach to construction, which yield faster delivery times at a lower total cost. This distinctive way of working made Compass well-positioned to respond to skyrocketing data center demand in recent years.

"Our success is a direct result of our team's drive and commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions with a mission to make lives better," said Compass CEO Chris Crosby. "Our large-scale, long-lived campuses are meeting customer's need for continuity of capacity. We're grateful for our customers' trust and the opportunity to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. The Financial Times' recognition is proof that doing things differently works."

The FT Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2020 and 2023. This ranking was created and completed by Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and the Financial Times. Statista examined revenue data of public and private companies to identify the country's fastest-growing companies.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. Through prefabrication and applying modern manufacturing principles to construction, Compass is uniquely able to deliver customizable, scalable, sustainable, and low-cost data centers in an expedited time frame. These large-scale, long-lived campuses create economies of scale for customers and local communities. Compass is backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit .

