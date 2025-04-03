Flick Hungry For Titles As Barca Brace For Cup Semi At Atletico

Barcelona have been imperious on a 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions and are the only team in Europe's top-five leagues yet to lose in 2025 as they bid for three titles playing some of the best football the fans have seen this season.

But manager Hansi Flick acknowledged that they will only be as good as the titles they win and said his side are ready to go full steam ahead in Wednesday's trip to Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semifinal return leg with the tie level at 4-4 after a thrilling first game back in February.

Barca also lead La Liga by three points above Real Madrid and have reached the Champions League quarterfinals where they are set to host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg next week.

"I ́m hungry to win titles and we're going all in," Flick told a press conference on Tuesday. "Tomorrow's game is like a final and it's a great opportunity for us.

"We're proud of this team and how we're playing. It's not by luck that we've got this far: we deserve it. I also want to thank everyone for their work. In every situation they gave the right answer.

"Their attitude is always the same, they always give their best and never give up. The result, we'll see ... The team has improved and I have told them that. I am grateful for what they are doing. But this is football, so what counts are the titles.

"But so far everyone is happy with the style, the game and how the players have improved. I'm happy with the team and the atmosphere in the dressing room. We have to continue like this.

"We won the Spanish Super Cup (against Real Madrid in January), but it's in the past. We want to reach the Cup final, but it won't be easy," he added.

Flick said Barcelona know they will face an Atletico side who could be playing for their last chance to win a title after they were knocked out by local rivals Real in the Champions League round of 16 and have lost steam in the title race.

Barca top La Liga on 66 points from 29 games, with champions Real in second on 63 and Atletico third on 57 after failing to win their last three games.

"(The Cup) is the title that's closest to them," Flick said.

"One game and they're in the final ... But it ́s just like for us. They have an experienced coach (Diego Simeone) and he knows how to win those games.

"In La Liga there is more to come, for sure, but Atletico have a fantastic coach, they know what they're playing for and they're convinced of what they're doing. They are there until the last minute, so it will be very difficult."