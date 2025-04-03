Breaking Electric Boating Stock News: Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR) Displays Operational Strength With Multi-Boat Investor Showcase Amid Trade Headwinds

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:VMAR ) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-performance electric marine propulsion, asserts market readiness by recently hosting a live investor demonstration event in Florida, showcasing the breadth of its product integrations and the maturity of its E-MotionTM electric powertrain technology.

The exclusive event, held Tuesday, March 25th, brought together select investors and stakeholders for an immersive, four-hour experience that featured five electric boats across multiple recreational platforms-including pontoons, center consoles, and bowriders-powered by both inboard and outboard configurations of Vision Marine's 180E high-voltage propulsion system. Each vessel came from a different boat brand, underscoring Vision Marine's deep integration expertise and the system's adaptability across a wide range of hull types and use cases. Attendees were able to test-drive each vessel, offering firsthand insight into the system's torque, low-noise operation, and ease of integration. The event also included a close-up view of Vision Marine's then record-breaking racing catamaran, which surpassed 116 mph at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in 2023.

"It's essential for our investors to experience the application firsthand, especially in real-world conditions like Florida's saltwater environment and warm climate," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "Investors were able to see how intuitive our system is to operate, how seamlessly it performs, and how easy it is to charge using existing infrastructure."

The event was held in the same region of the Company's Florida hub, where the it has operated for over two years with a dedicated team on the ground. This regional presence plays a critical role in supporting U.S. operations, accelerating integration with manufacturers, and expanding access to the high-demand recreational boating market across the Southeastern United States.

The showcase also underscored Vision Marine's operational capabilities, including its broader U.S. infrastructure and technical workforce. With fully operational facilities in the United States and years of boots-on-the-ground experience, Vision Marine is executing its North American strategy with focus and confidence.

While the Company continues to strengthen its original equipment manufacturer partnerships, Vision Marine is also accelerating its direct-to-consumer efforts, emerging from recent boatbuilder collaborations. With its growing Florida operations as a launchpad, the Company plans to continue to rapidly expand its sales network and deepen its direct engagement with retail customers.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a leader in the development and commercialization of high-performance electric propulsion systems for the recreational boating industry. The Company's E-MotionTM 180E system delivers a fully integrated solution designed to enhance performance, reduce maintenance, and eliminate emissions. Vision Marine continues to build strategic partnerships with boat manufacturers and rental operators across North America and Europe while expanding its direct-to-consumer presence.

