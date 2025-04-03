The Canton Network And Flowdesk Partner To Advance On-Chain Margining For Crypto Derivatives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The initiative aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in the crypto derivatives market, including the challenges of capital-intensive collateralization and the costs associated with traditional tri-party collateral management models. By integrating into the Canton Network, Flowdesk will contribute to the design and implementation of an automated, cost-effective, and regulatory-aligned solution for on-chain margining.

"We're thrilled to welcome Flowdesk to the Canton Network as we expand the scope and impact of our on-chain margining initiative," said Georg Schneider, Head of Financial Products at Digital Asset. "Flowdesk brings deep expertise in digital asset market making and infrastructure, and their participation underscores the growing demand for more efficient, secure, and private financial workflows."

"As part of our ongoing commitment to empower evolution, Flowdesk is excited to be part of shaping the future of collateral management through the Canton Network," said Simon Nursey, Head of Derivatives at Flowdesk. "Canton Network's offering provides the ability to manage collateral and margin on-chain, aligning with Flowdesk's mission to create scalable and robust infrastructure for the digital asset economy."

The solution will enable key features such as smart contract-based collateral agreements that comply with ISDA CSA Initial and Variation Margin frameworks, real-time access to a single source of truth via the Canton Network's shared ledger, and automation of workflows including margin calls, collateral pledging, and dispute resolution-all while maintaining confidentiality between counterparties.

With Flowdesk joining the initiative, the Canton Network further accelerates its vision of enabling 24/7 margining, reduced margin cycles, and integration of stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs) across decentralized financial infrastructure.

This collaboration marks another step toward building a privacy-enabled global collateral network that connects trading venues, brokers, institutional investors, and FMIs-delivering the operational efficiency and trust demanded by today's digital markets.

About Canton Network :

The Canton Network is the financial industry's first and only public chain that can achieve on-chain privacy, control, and interoperability, making it the most suitable network for institutional assets. The Network launched for testing with the participation of a group of leading financial institutions, infrastructure providers, technology firms, and consultants in August 2023. Initially built upon Digital Asset's technology, the Network's controls, governance, and app development have been open-sourced and decentralized to be managed by all participants, with the goal of fostering greater innovation and Network utility. The Canton Network's design overcomes the shortfalls of existing blockchain networks by enabling previously siloed systems in finance to become interoperable and synchronized in ways that had been impossible before. Offering the privacy and controls required for highly regulated organizations, the Canton Network creates a safe environment in which assets, data, and cash can move freely across applications in real-time, unlocking new efficiencies and powering innovation.

Contact:

Paul Patella

[email protected]

914-645-8662

SOURCE Canton Network