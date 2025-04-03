403
Media reports Indian army wanting to acquire 800km-range BrahMos missiles
(MENAFN) India’s army and air force are set to acquire 250 advanced BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, according to reports from local media on Wednesday. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has given approval for the procurement, with final approval pending from the Cabinet Committee on Security. Once approved, the missiles will be integrated into existing units and deployed in various terrains, including desert and high-altitude areas, as reported by ANI.
BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia formed in 2005, has developed the missile, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) holds a majority stake of 50.5% in the company, while Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia holds 49.5%.
The BrahMos missile is a key asset in India’s military, capable of executing high-precision, long-range strikes against land, sea, and underwater targets. Initially with a range of 290km (180 miles), the missile's range has been increased through upgrades. In 2023, the Indian Air Force successfully tested an extended-range version of the BrahMos with a range of 450km (279 miles), mounted on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet.
Reports indicate that the missile’s range has now been enhanced to 800km (497 miles), with additional missile orders being requested by the army and air force. These enhanced missiles are similar to those already acquired by the Indian Navy.
This development follows a new defense agreement between India and Russia, signed in February, which strengthens military cooperation between the two nations and streamlines logistics for joint operations. Russian defense equipment, including the Su-30MKI fighter jets and BrahMos missiles, remain a major part of India’s military arsenal, though India is also advancing its defense sector under Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, aiming to increase indigenization with support from private industry.
