Israeli airstrikes target several military sites, kill over four Syrian officials
(MENAFN) A significant wave of Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday evening targeted multiple military installations across Syria, resulting in the deaths of more than four members of Syria's Ministry of Defense and injuries to dozen others. This incident marks a notable escalation in the ongoing tensions in preceding months.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that Israeli warplanes carried out roughly 25 aerial attacks. The monitoring group added that the largest portion of these attacks, specifically 18, targeted the military airfield in Hama, situated in the central part of the province.
The aerial bombardment focused on planes, landing strips, and air traffic control buildings, resulting in the complete shutdown of the facility.
Furthermore, the T4 Airbase and its vicinity in eastern Homs were hit by three additional airstrikes. Initial reports indicate no immediate casualties at this site, but investigations are in progress to evaluate the level of property damage incurred.
In Damascus, the nation's capital, Israeli aircraft targeted the Scientific Research Center located in the Barzeh district, and eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emanating from the site.
Simultaneously, ground forces from Israel carried out artillery fire in the Harsh Sadd Tasil area, also known as the "National Park," and Tal al-Jumou, situated between the towns of Nawa and Tasil in the western Daraa province. There were also reports of Israeli surveillance planes flying over this site, though initial information did not mention any injuries or destruction.
