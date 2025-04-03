403
Globalmanagergroup Launches Effci GMP & QMS Auditor Training Kit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GlobalManagerGroup, a leading provider of ISO documentation solutions and training materials, proudly announces the launch of its EFfCI GMP & Quality Management System (QMS) Internal Auditor Training Kit. This newly developed training package is designed to help organizations effectively train internal auditors in EFfCI GMP (Revision 2017) guidelines and quality management system requirements, ensuring compliance with global cosmetic ingredient industry standards.
This comprehensive EFfCI GMP & QMS Auditor Training Kit includes 296 editable PowerPoint slides, over 125 pages of training materials, audit checklists with approximately 600 audit questions, audit forms, case studies, and more. Designed for cosmetic ingredient manufacturers and distributors, this kit offers an effective solution for implementing and auditing EFfCI GMP requirements while ensuring compliance with regulatory and industry standards.
“We are excited to introduce our EFfCI GMP & Quality Management System Auditor Training Kit, which will support organizations in effectively training their internal auditors to uphold the highest quality and safety standards in cosmetic ingredient manufacturing,” said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director of GlobalManagerGroup.“This kit simplifies the training process, enabling companies to develop competent internal auditors and strengthen their quality management systems.”
The EFfCI GMP & QMS Training PPT package is designed with seven essential modules, offering a thorough approach to internal auditor training. It covers an introduction and awareness of EFfCI GMP, a detailed clause-by-clause explanation of EFfCI GMP (Rev. 2017), and the necessary documentation for compliance. The package also provides insights into the EFfCI GMP & Quality Management System audit process, internal audit records management, key audit terms, definitions, and assigned roles and responsibilities. Additionally, it outlines the steps for implementing and achieving EFfCI GMP system certification. To enhance training effectiveness, the kit includes case studies, final exams, sample internal audit records, an extensive audit checklist with over 500 questions, and a customizable recognition document for internal auditors.
This ready-to-use, fully editable kit saves time and effort. Available in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint, it allows for easy customization. Developed by experts with 25+ years of experience, it enhances auditing skills.
The EFfCI GMP & Quality Management System Internal Auditor Training Kit is available for purchase online for $490 USD. Upon successful purchase, customers will receive a secure login for downloading the kit within 12 to 24 hours from GlobalManagerGroup's FTP server. The product is delivered as a softcopy via email or download link.
For more information or to request a demo of the EFfCI GMP Training Kit, please visit .
About GlobalManagerGroup
GlobalManagerGroup is a trusted provider of ISO documentation toolkits, training solutions, and management system consultancy services. With a strong presence in global markets, the company offers high-quality documentation kits and training materials for various international standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, HACCP, and EFfCI GMP. With over 3,600 satisfied clients worldwide, Global Manager Group remains a leading consultant in ISO certification and quality management systems.
For further details, visit
