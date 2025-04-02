Beginner Tarot Reading Class Launches In Santa Ana On April 19 In Person & Online Options Available

Beginner-friendly tarot class starts April 19 in Santa Ana and online. Learn card meanings, spreads, intuition & earn a certificate in 4 weeks.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new tarot reading class designed specifically for beginners is launching in Santa Ana on Friday, April 19, 2025. The Stop Sign Tarot Reading Class is a four-week interactive course that offers students the opportunity to learn the foundational principles of tarot card reading, including card meanings, tarot spreads, intuitive interpretation, and more.Available both in person at The Dragon and The Rose , a well-known metaphysical store in Orange County, and virtually through ReadMeLive , this beginner tarot course provides students with the skills, confidence, and spiritual insight to begin their own tarot practice.“This class is for anyone who believes in a higher power, believes that nothing is a coincidence, and believes in themselves,” says the class instructor.“You don't need to be an expert-we'll guide you every step of the way.”What Students Will Learn:Week 1: Understanding the four suits – Wands, Cups, Swords, and PentaclesWeek 2: Exploring the Major and Minor Arcana – Life lessons and daily eventsWeek 3: Interpreting Court Cards – Pages, Knights, Queens, and KingsWeek 4: Practice Readings & Certification – Hands-on tarot reading with guidanceEach student will receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the course.Who Should Attend:This class is perfect for those who are new to tarot, curious about intuitive card reading, or seeking spiritual guidance tools for personal growth. Whether you want to read tarot for yourself, friends, or future clients, this course offers a safe, supportive space to begin your journey.📦 Students must bring their own tarot deck. It is recommended to purchase a deck from The Dragon and The Rose in Santa Ana.Event Details:Event Name: The Stop Sign Tarot Reading ClassStart Date: Friday, April 19, 2025Format: In-person and virtualLocation: In-Person: The Dragon and The Rose, Santa Ana, CATickets & Registration:

