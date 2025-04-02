Karen T. Moran Joins Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan To Lead Commercial Health Insurance Business
BCBSM's Commercial Markets division accounts for $18 billion in annual revenue and serves 4.1 million of BCBSM's 5.1 million members nationally. The division operates the company's commercial health insurance business, Blue Care Network HMO, the long-term care and specialty benefits subsidiary LifeSecure, and the company's affiliation with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.
Moran joins BCBSM from Humana Military, a division of Humana, where she served as president and led financial and operational management of the company's service to more than six million beneficiaries of the U.S. Department of Defense TRICARE program in the East region. Previously, Moran served in senior executive positions at EmblemHealth, ConnectiCare, and Aetna. She holds her bachelor's degree from Fairfield University and her M.B.A. from the Quinnipiac University School of Business.
SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
