403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire From Keshishkand Direction
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, starting from 13:55 to 14:05, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Istisu settlement of Keshishkand district, using small arms, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment