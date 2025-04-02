Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire From Keshishkand Direction

Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire From Keshishkand Direction


2025-04-02 03:16:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, starting from 13:55 to 14:05, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Istisu settlement of Keshishkand district, using small arms, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

MENAFN02042025000195011045ID1109383480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search