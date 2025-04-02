3Rd Assault Brigade Delivers Severe Blow To Russians In Lyman Sector Military Spox
Major Viktor Trehubov, the group's spokesperson, shared this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
“The Novopavlivka sector remains hot, and the situation is intense in the Donetsk and Kupiansk directions, where Russian forces are attempting to move troops across the Oskil River. The situation in the Siversk sector is somewhat less critical,” Trehubov explained, emphasizing that no sectors can be described as 'calm.'
The spokesperson identified the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions as the primary areas of enemy combat activity. Regarding the Lyman sector, Trehubov stressed that the 3rd Assault Brigade delivered a severe blow to Russian forces.“Afterwards, they intensified their efforts to reclaim the positions they partially lost. Overall, this sector is less intense but includes notable developments, such as a greater reliance on light weapons compared to other sectors.”Read also: War update: 176 battles on front lines in past 24 hours
Trehubov also noted that the enemy continues its attempts to establish a crossing over the Oskil River, despite the Defense Forces' recent destruction of an enemy crossing vehicle.“They are consistently trying to construct new pontoons - this is no secret. Our troops are systematically destroying them, but the Russians' primary objective remains deploying as many forces as possible to the west bank,” the spokesperson concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 176 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were reported over the past day.
Photo: Southern Defense Forces, illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment