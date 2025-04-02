Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Chemical Defense Vehicle Near Chasiv Yar
The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces released a video of the strike on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"An enemy assault group was moving on armored vehicles in the Chasiv Yar area. It turned out to be an RKhM-4 chemical defense vehicle, built on the BTR-80 chassis and designed for contaminated area reconnaissance," the report said.
The precise drone strike eliminated the Russian unit along with its rare armored vehicle.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy column of enemy military equipment in Novopavlivka sector
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that fighters from the 8th detachment of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service used FPV drones to destroy three Russian shelters in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment