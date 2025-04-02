Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Chemical Defense Vehicle Near Chasiv Yar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, pilots from the 427th Rarog Unmanned Systems Regiment used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian RKhM-4 armored vehicle, based on the BTR-80, along with about ten Russian assault troops riding on top.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces released a video of the strike on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy assault group was moving on armored vehicles in the Chasiv Yar area. It turned out to be an RKhM-4 chemical defense vehicle, built on the BTR-80 chassis and designed for contaminated area reconnaissance," the report said.

The precise drone strike eliminated the Russian unit along with its rare armored vehicle.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that fighters from the 8th detachment of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service used FPV drones to destroy three Russian shelters in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

