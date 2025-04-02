WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER TEAMS UP WITH GUY FIERI TO INTRODUCE THREE NEW LIMITED-TIME FLAVORS -- LEMON ITALIAN ICE, HUCKLEBERRY COBBLER AND SPICED MANGO SORBET

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Waterloo teamed up with Fieri to bring to life his favorite flavor memories from adventures with his family. His love of summers along the boardwalk in the Northeast, a favored spot in the Pacific Northwest, and family fun in Mexico inspired these uniquely refreshing sparkling waters from Waterloo Sparkling Water and Guy Fieri's Flavortown.

"We're goin' big on flavor together! The team at Waterloo Sparkling Water is incredible at bringing flavor to life, so I knew they'd hit it out of the park with these limited-time sparkling waters inspired by some of my favorite flavors," says Guy Fieri. "Lemon Italian Ice is a tart and sweet throwback to East Coast summertime family trips. Huckleberry Cobbler is sweet and tangy berry bomb with a surprise hit of baking spice. And Spiced Mango Sorbet has just a touch of spice highlighting some bright fresh mango - it's a first-class fiesta! Bring on the summer!"

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Guy Fieri on these fantastic sparkling waters, bringing to life our mutual love of epic flavor with a first-of-its-kind strategic brand collaboration in this competitive category," says Kathy Maurella, CMO of Waterloo Sparkling Water. "When the Mayor of Flavortown joined us at our summer launch event last year, we immediately started brainstorming more ways to capture the spirit of both Waterloo and Flavortown. From start to finish, this has been a true partnership. Once again, Waterloo is demonstrating its leadership in innovation and driving growth for our retailer-partners, while exciting consumers with full-out flavors in super-fun co-branded packaging."

These three refreshing flavors are the latest examples of Waterloo's commitment to flavor artistry and crafting authentic flavors that taste like they are supposed to:



Lemon Italian Ice delivers a sun-kissed wave of lemony tart and sweet, with notes of fresh, citrusy sweetness and a zesty lemon kick in a nostalgic tribute to the iconic beachside treat.

Huckleberry Cobbler surprises with a burst of wild berries and comforting spice, weaving together bright sweetness, tart Huckleberry, and rich streusel flavors. Spiced Mango Sorbet is a uniquely refreshing blend reminiscent of a traditional Mexican dessert, balancing the tropical sweetness of mango with zesty lime and a touch of savory spice.

To kick off the launch, Waterloo Sparkling Water will be handing out free samples of the three new flavors to consumers in NYC. On 4/10, look for Waterloo's Epic Flavor Can Cruiser on W 18th St (between 6th and 7th Avenue). Sampling will take place from 3:30 - 6:30pm.

Waterloo's Lemon Italian Ice, Spiced Mango Sorbet and Huckleberry Cobbler Sparkling Waters can be enjoyed anytime straight from a chilled can and are available for a limited time only this summer. As with all Waterloo varieties, these flavors are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall refreshing experience that supports active and healthy lifestyles.

These limited-time-only flavors are rolling onto shelves nationwide at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons Safeway, HEB, Central Market, Stop & Shop, Amazon, select Kroger divisions, Hy-Vee, Fresh Direct, Gopuff and more, and with availability at Aldi in July. For more information and to find a retailer near you or online, please visit drinkwaterloo .

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water delivers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with lively carbonation for a uniquely authentic and full-flavor anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for, with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Custom-crafted with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, sweeteners and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo is produced in aluminum cans with BPA-NI liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide . For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo or @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook .

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

SOURCE Waterloo Sparkling Water