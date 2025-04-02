Scatec ASA: Mandatory Notifications Of Trade By Primary Insiders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 2 April 2025: Two board members have today bought shares in Scatec ASA.

Mette Krogsrud, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 2 April bought 3,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of 77.00. After the transaction Mette Krogsrud owns 6,000 shares in Scatec ASA.

Ketal AS, a company controlled by Maria Tallaksen, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 2 April bought 1,300 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 77.54. After the transaction Ketal AS owns 1,300 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachments



250402 - Notification of trade by primary insiders - Ketal AS 250402 - Notification of trade by primary insiders - Mette Krogsrud