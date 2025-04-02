Long Island Aquarium: Otter Pups, Penguin Egg Hunts And A Big Anniversary Celebration

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring marks a season of celebration at the Long Island Aquarium, as they welcome new life, welcome back some favorite visitor traditions and celebrate their 25th anniversary. The 25th celebration is sponsored by Bank of America and Stony Brook Children's Hospital, and partnered with Discover Long Island. It's the place to be this season!

Meet the Otter Pups

On February 6th Flo and Stark, the Aquarium's resident North American River Otters , welcomed four otter pups! The two boys and two girls joined mom Flo on habitat when they were 6 weeks old and may be seen frolicking and learning to swim with her at Otter Falls. Visit exhibits/otter-falls to help name these adorable pups! The naming poll opens April 1st and winning names will be announced on Mother's Day.

Spring Fling

Don't miss these spring events for kids, families, and adults alike. There's something fun for everyone:



Spring Fun-cation : April 14-18 @ 9am-5pm

Working during the school break? Drop your kids off for aquarium day camp fun!

Princess Tea Party : April 13 @ 10am and 12:30pm seatings

Dance and sing with everyone's favorite princesses in our waterfront Sea Star Ballroom.

Penguin Egg "Hunt" : April 19 and 20 @ 10am-3pm

"Hunt" for eggs throughout the Aquarium and win fun prizes. Free with admission!

Easter Brunch : April 20 @ 10am, 12pm, 2pm seatings

Easter Brunch in the Sea Star Ballroom. Includes all-day Aquarium admission.

Mother's Day Brunch : May 11@ 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm seatings

Mother's Day Brunch in the Ballroom. Includes all-day Aquarium admission.

Taste the East End : June 21 @ 7pm-10pm

Food and wine, craft beer, and beverage tastings throughout the aquarium. 21+ 25th Anniversary Member Party : June 25 @ 5:30pm-8:30pm

Aquarium Member party to celebrate the Aquarium's historic birthday

Celebrating 25 Years of Making Waves

To celebrate the aquarium's 25th Anniversary , they are hosting 25 Weeks of Fun! Sponsored by Bank of America and partnered with Discover Long Island , the Long Island Aquarium's 25th Anniversary is set to be an unforgettable experience.

"There's nothing like the Long Island Aquarium to bring Long Islanders and visitors together to explore marine life," said Jennifer Porti, Community Relations Manager, Bank of America Long Island. "For 25 years, the aquarium has been serving the community and we are proud to commemorate this important milestone together."

The celebration is also being supported by Stony Brook Children's Hospital , Suffolk County's only Children's Hospital with a 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Department.

25 Weeks of Fun Highlights:



$25 Admission Days On the 25th day of each month, (April through September), visitors will enjoy discounted admission of $25 per person!

Coupon Sheet Dive into the savings with our Coupon Sheet. For $25, guests will receive a coupon sheet with more than $125 worth of savings.

Swag Bags Commemorative bags will be distributed to the first 25 families/groups who visit on the 25th of each month (April through September).

Interactive Experiences Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat and Snorkel Adventure sessions will be discounted to $25 all summer long!

Weekly Giveaways Follow the aquarium's social media channels for updates on exclusive giveaways both in person and on their social platforms.

Then & Now Photo Submissions Guests are invited to recreate friend and family photos originally taken at the Aquarium.

Special Vendor Days Visit during one of the Vendor Tabling Days for exclusive giveaways and special offers from Aquarium partners.

Historic Construction Displays Explore exclusive photo displays documenting the construction of its world-class habitats.

Call for Artists Submit aquatic-themed work for a judged art show with cash prizes. Get the details at art . Member Birthday Party On June 25th from 5:30pm-8:30pm, Aquarium members will be invited to the aquarium's birthday party with fun activities and amazing prizes including one grand-prize 25-Year Couple Membership !

"For 25 years, the Long Island Aquarium has been a cornerstone of our region's tourism industry, inspiring visitors from near and far to explore the wonders of marine life," said Kristen Reynolds, Discover Long Island President & CEO. "Its commitment to education, conservation, and unforgettable family experiences makes it a true, year-round, Long Island treasure and key driver for economic growth in our region. We are thrilled to join in on celebrating this anniversary and look forward to the next 25 years of making waves together."

A Legacy of Wonder

Since opening its doors 25 years ago, the Long Island Aquarium has welcomed millions of visitors to discover the beauty and diversity of marine life. From immersive exhibits and conservation programs to engaging education initiatives, the Aquarium has been a beacon of curiosity and environmental stewardship. "We're honored to celebrate this milestone with our community, guests, and staff who have supported us every step of the way," said Bryan DeLuca, Executive Director of the Aquarium. "Our 25th Anniversary is not just about reflecting on the past, but also about looking ahead to the next 25 years of innovation, inspiration, and impact."

Plan Your Visit

Join the Long Island Aquarium as they celebrate 25 years of making waves! For more information on 25 Weeks of Fun activities, special pricing dates, and event updates, visit and follow their social media @LongIslandAquarium on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Long Island Aquarium

The Long Island Aquarium provides an interactive and exciting educational experience by capturing the visitors' imaginations and emphasizing the importance of marine life and environmental preservation. Featuring a large all-living Coral Reef display, a 120,000-gallon Shark habitat, year-round sea lion shows, African Penguins, numerous touch tanks and more than 100 exhibits including the lavish indoor gardens of our Butterflies, Bugs and Bees Exhibit!

Named a Top 10 Aquarium for Children by Parents Magazine, the Long Island Aquarium is open daily (Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving Days). You can add to the fun with an overnight stay at the waterfront Hyatt Place Long Island/East End or The Preston Hotel, both located adjacent to the Aquarium property. For more information, please visit .

