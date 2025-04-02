Ike’S Love & Sandwiches Blazes A Trail With The New Munchie Melt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Dazed and Dirty Sandwich Inspired by Weedmaps

San Francisco, CA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to get baked... in flavor? Ike's Love & Sandwiches , in a chill collaboration with Weedmaps, is lighting up your 420 with the ultimate stoner snack: The Munchie Melt. Celebrating the highest of holidays, this sandwich is a roast beef burner draped in a dreamy, creamy stack of every cheese Ike's offers-Cheddar, American, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Gouda, and Provolone. It's all served up on Ike's legendary Dutch Crunch bread, infused with our notorious Dirty Sauce, a touch of barbecue and a drizzle of honey. It's not just a sandwich; it's a full-on flavor sesh.



Ike Shehadeh, the mastermind behind Ike's outrageous creations, is stoked,“The Munchie Melt was designed to satiate any munchie craving and elevate your chill to celestial levels. Teaming up with Weedmaps, we've crafted a melt that's so good, it's almost trippy. Dazed and Dirty isn't just our theme; it's a promise.”

This 420, Ike's is making the celebrations bigger and better. Enjoy $4 off any order of $20 or more that includes The Munchie Melt all weekend long, from Friday, April 18 – Sunday April 20. Whether you're chilling at home or hanging with friends, Ike's has your cravings covered.

But wait, there's more! Dive into our“Spin the Bottle” rewards or catch our social media giveaways for a chance to win a limited edition 420-themed hat, celebrating the launch of The Munchie Melt. These collector's items are as coveted as they are cool-perfect for commemorating your 420 feast. Remember, these exclusive perks are available only to Ike's Love Rewards Members. Not a member yet? Sign up now at ikessandwiches.com to join the fun and feel the love!

Available starting April 1 and through the second week of May at all Ike's locations, The Munchie Melt is ready to make your 420 unforgettable. Don't miss out on the cheesiest, sauciest, and most satisfying melt ever. For more on The Munchie Melt and the full lineup of Ike's offerings this 420, visit or light up your social game by following us at @ikessandwiches .

# # # # #

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates Weedmaps, a leading cannabis marketplace for consumers, as well as a broad set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses and brands in U.S. state-legal markets. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide.

Over the past 16 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become a premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse cannabis-related products, access daily dispensary deals, order ahead for pick-up and delivery by participating retailers (where applicable), and learn about the plant. The Company also offers eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help cannabis retailers and brands reach consumers, create business efficiency, and manage industry-specific compliance needs.

The Company is committed to advocating for full U.S. legalization, industry-wide social equity, and continued education about the plant through key partnerships and cannabis subject matter experts.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote and hybrid work for eligible employees. Visit us at .

Attachments



The Munchie Melt inspired by Weed Maps at Ike's Love & Sandwiches The Munchie Melt inspired by Weedmaps at Ike's is available now!

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Ike's Love & Sandwiches 323.443.7780 ...