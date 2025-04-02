Sharkarma & Weightless: V-Nova Unveils A New Era Of Immersive Cinematic Storytelling

A shot from the 6Dof experience

V-Nova PresenZ debuts on ImmersiX, redefining 6DoF storytelling with Sharkarma & Weightless-next-gen cinematic VR meets Hollywood innovation

- Guido Meardi, CEO of V-NovaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .A New Cinematic Frontier – V-Nova's revolutionary V-Nova PresenZ format delivers hyper-realistic, fully explorable Six-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) experiences, also known as Volumetric Viewing, setting a new benchmark for immersive entertainment.Two Debut Titles – Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans redefines immersive storytelling with a deep-sea adventure, while Weightless, from Grammy-winning composer Diane Warren and singer Arilena Ara, immerses audiences in a multi-dimensional music experience..Experience Them on ImmersiX – Available now on SteamVR, ImmersiX is the first platform to showcase content in V-Nova PresenZ format, bringing next-generation cinematic 6DoF immersion to millions of VR users..Hollywood Blockbuster Collaborations: The most innovative Hollywood studios, after having showcased demos of tier-1 franchises with V-Nova at major trade shows, are poised to leverage this launch to plan future immersive releases.A new era in immersive entertainment has arrived with the debut of Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans and Weightless, two groundbreaking cinematic experiences that for the first time fuse cinematic-grade visuals with the freedom to move within hyper-realistic scenes, looking around or behind objects and characters in a way that standard formats simply can't replicate. Powered by the Lumiere-award-winning V-Nova PresenZ format, this system eliminates the typical motion-sickness issues that plague VR storytelling experiences, creating a sense of presence never before achieved in VR. Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans is an animated action-adventure that follows an expedition gone awry, delivering cinematic storytelling with unprecedented immersion. Endorsed by leading conservation organizations WildAid and StopFinning, Sharkarma highlights the vital role of sharks in ocean ecosystems while pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling.“Sharks have been the majestic guardians of our oceans for millions of years, yet it is humans who have become their greatest threat-taking more than 80 million of their kind annually. By contrast, fewer than 10 human deaths annually are linked to sharks, and those are often cases of mistaken identity. Sharkarma isn't just a breathtaking 6DoF spectacle; it's a call to end cruelty, foster understanding, and protect biodiversity.” said Gianluca Meardi, General Manager of V-Nova Studios.The production team behind Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans includes renowned Hollywood producer David Miles Uslan, V-Nova principals Gianluca Meardi and Guido Meardi, global technology pioneer Tristan Salomè, noted creator and media personality Valentina Martelli, and award-winning animator, writer and director Cinzia Angelini.Alongside Sharkarma, V-Nova is also releasing Weightless, venturing into the next generation of music videos and music shows. Created by Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning composer Diane Warren, performed by international artist Arilena Ara, directed and choreographed by renowned music producer Chokolate, Weightless takes audiences into a dynamic immersive music journey, where every movement alters their perspective of the performance.“We are entering a new era of cinematic entertainment-one where audiences don't just watch but step inside a film,” said Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova.“With V-Nova PresenZ, we've unlocked true volumetric, high-fidelity storytelling that redefines what 'immersive' can be. Sharkarma and Weightless demonstrate the vast creative potential of this technology-pushing the boundaries of narrative, music, and audience engagement alike.”He added,“By leveraging the same production pipelines as typical CG video, studios can now cost-effectively remaster their archives or adapt current theatrical releases in 6DoF format. With over 30 million VR households spending $7 billion annually in gaming, there's a significant opportunity to repurpose beloved IPs and to create unprecedented musical shows, for a new era of storytelling. We're thrilled to offer VR headset users the first taste of this cinematic revolution-and we invite them to tell us which franchises or artists they want to see next in V-Nova PresenZ.” With V-Nova PresenZ, Hollywood studios, music talents, and indie creators alike can easily reimagine how audiences experience their content in XR.Both experiences are now available on ImmersiX, an app launching on SteamVR with both free and paid cinematic 6DoF content, serving as the first gateway to this step-change improvement in visual storytelling.“For the entertainment industry, V-Nova PresenZ offers the same production pipelines, skills, and costs as traditional CG video,” concluded Gianluca Meardi.“Now, creators can effortlessly add it as an output format-just like IMAX or ScreenX-while reaching a significantly broader audience and extending the lifespan of their content. This seamless integration not only enables the remastering of past hits but also drives innovation in future projects, ultimately allowing viewers to step inside their favorite stories-without the motion sickness typical of VR360/180 movies.”About V-NovaV-Nova is a pioneering tech company with extensive expertise in data compression, XR, and AI. Its technologies have been granted international standard status by MPEG/ISO and SMPTE. Thanks to V-Nova's innovative use of hierarchical and parallel processing, its technologies improve data, video, imaging and point-cloud compression, whilst accelerating AI processing and providing new unique features. V-Nova's relentless investment in R&D has built a portfolio of over 1,100 international patents, along with a range of software products and solutions. More about V-Nova:About V-Nova StudiosV-Nova Studios is a groundbreaking business unit of V-Nova Ltd, dedicated to revolutionizing the future of immersive media and cinematic storytelling. Leveraging the groundbreaking PresenZ format, V-Nova Studios creates immersive 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) extended reality experiences with cinematic quality, offering unprecedented freedom of movement within virtual environments. The studio focuses on developing a new authentic and immersive cinematic language, producing original content, from movies to music, that showcases the potential of the PresenZ format, and empowering filmmakers-both Major Studios and independents-to push the boundaries of what's possible in extended reality. Through innovation and collaboration, V-Nova Studios is committed to shaping the next generation of visual storytelling.

