Black Dragon Capitalsm To Drive Media Technology Leadership At NAB 2025

Black Dragon CapitalSM is committed to remaining an active part of the communities they serve, which includes attending important media industry events such as the media industry's largest trade shows, NAB 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. to Launch New Book, "Digital Tsunami"

The Firm's One Dragon Services, Pursuit, and Investment Teams to Support the Industry Through Grass Valley, Digital Joy, and For A Bright Future Foundation

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon") has announced its attendance at this year's NAB Show 2025, happening in Las Vegas from April 5-9, 2025. The firm will be joined by Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr., its One Dragon Services, Pursuit, and Investment teams, the team from Hernandez's For A Bright Future Foundation, and portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy.

Black Dragon CapitalSM (BDC) is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. It was founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders and is led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven ability to transform companies.

Black Dragon CapitalSM will be joined at NAB 2025 by its portfolio companies Grass Valley , a global market leader in media technology which empowers over 90% of the world's top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences, and Digital Joy , an innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company which brings solutions that boost engagement and improve the ability to connect with audiences to the media industry.

Louis Hernandez, Jr., who is an award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive, investor, philanthropist, and author will also be in attendance as the Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Digital Joy, and Executive Chairman of Grass Valley. His latest book Digital Tsunami , which explores the unprecedented technological transformation reshaping industries worldwide, will launch on April 5, 2025 during the GV Forum Exclusive Event.

Hernandez and Black Dragon CapitalSM have a long history of creating and investing in market leading media companies. The firm's unique, operationally led approach combined with Hernandez' leadership and commitment to transforming the media industry has led to the remarkable performance of Grass Valley, which had a successful $220 million strategic financing last year and delivered an outstanding growth of over 30% for 2024.

Black Dragon CapitalSM will continue to show their support for the media industry through their attendance at NAB 2025, where they will be participating in the following events:



The GV Forum 2025

The GV Leadership Counsel Event

An NAB-exclusive signing event celebrating the launch of Digital Tsunami , Louis Hernandez, Jr.'s new book

Louis Hernandez, Jr. will be featured in the NAB Leadership Foundation's Focus on Leadership Speaker Series

Louis Hernandez, Jr. will be featured in an IABMTV Interview

Private meeting with leaders of media companies

Private meetings with industry leaders on policy and advocacy

Private meetings with technology companies Private dinners and cocktail events

The firm is determined to keep driving media technology leadership by supporting companies that can have a positive impact on the community. To fully maximize and explore potential opportunities, Black Dragon CapitalSM will have their Pursuit Team, One Dragon Services Team, and Investment Team in attendance during the event.

Finally, Hernandez extends his commitment to the future of the media industry by bringing together Grass Valley and Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future"), his 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, for a strategic three-year partnership with the NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) . This partnership will focus on creating educational and leadership opportunities in the media technology sector for underrepresented students through comprehensive education and mentorship programs.

"NAB is a fantastic stage to connect and exchange ideas with some of the most brilliant minds in the industry. This year, Black Dragon brought a larger team with us because we are excited to take a more active role in helping the media technology community shape its future. Our team is intensifying our efforts to support our portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy in creating impactful and innovative media solutions and we are also taking steps to make sure that the future of the industry remains bright by providing educational and career opportunities to promising students through For A Bright Future," said Louis Hernandez, Jr, Founder and CEO, Black Dragon Capital. "We are here for the future of media."

