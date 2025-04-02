403
Abrasilver Resource Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - AbraSilver Resource Corp. : Announced new assay results from the recently completed Phase IV drill program on its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. Hole DDH 24-077: 41.0 metres (“m”) at 113 g/t Ag, starting at 88 m down-hole depth, including 8.5 m at 301 g/t Ag; Hole DDH 24-078: 36.0 m at 148 g/t Ag, from 137 m depth, including 15.0 m at 182 g/t Ag; Hole DDH 24-079: 47.0 m at 169 g/t Ag, from 111 m depth, including 4.0 m at 674 g/t Ag
shares T are trading up $0.07 at $3.08.
