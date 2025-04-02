MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 02 April 2025) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the“Company”) , a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in April.

Kempen Life Sciences Conference

1x1 and small group meetings: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. EDT

Where relevant, the presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting 'Events & Presentations', under 'Events', via the 'Investors' section of Immunocore's website at Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including numerous active clinical and pre-clinical programs in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company's most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

