ECI Elastic Showcases Sustainable Textile Innovations At Saigontex 2025

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ECI Elastic , a global supplier of trims and elastics , is excited to announce its participation in Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry Expo (SaigonTex) 2025, taking place from April 9–12 at SECC in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. As the largest and most influential textile and garment industry event in Vietnam, SaigonTex provides an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to discover cutting-edge developments and forge strategic partnerships. ECI Elastic will be exhibiting at Hall B, 2K-17, where it will present recent developments in sustainable narrow fabric production.Showcasing Sustainable Textile DevelopmentsAt SaigonTex 2025, ECI Elastic will showcase a diverse portfolio of elastic and non-elastic textile solutions engineered for the evolving demands of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Our focus is on combining performance with sustainability, featuring highlights such as:Fancy Yarn: A material made entirely from 100% recycled waste yarn, developed to repurpose textile scraps into multi-tonal yarns.Eco-Conscious Elastic Tapes: Elastic materials incorporating recycled fibers, bio-based inputs, and moisture-wicking properties tailored for sportswear, lingerie, and workwear applications.Custom-Designed Narrow Fabrics: Tailor-made solutions that align with brand-specific sustainability goals while enhancing durability, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.Expanding Operations in Vietnam with Handicrafts Manufacturing InitiativeECI Elastic is deepening its commitment to Vietnam with the launch of a new handicrafts manufacturing initiative, further strengthening its presence in the country. This initiative underscores ECI's dedication to sustainable business practices and job creation in the region.By blending traditional craftsmanship with sustainable production techniques, ECI aims to provide new employment opportunities while preserving Vietnam's rich artisanal heritage. The initiative will also establish a retail presence, bringing these handcrafted goods to local and international markets, reinforcing ECI's mission to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its operations.SaigonTex: The Premier Platform for Textile InnovationRecognized as the only UFI-approved textile and garment industry expo in Vietnam, SaigonTex attracts key decision-makers from across the region. The 2023 edition boasted an impressive scale of 33,000 sqm, hosting 1,350 exhibitors from 21 countries and drawing nearly 35,000 buyers-a 21% increase from 2019. The growth reflects the event's significance as a sourcing and networking platform for textile professionals.Meet ECI Elastic's ExpertsAttendees visiting ECI Elastic at Hall B, 2K -17 will have the opportunity to connect with our industry specialists to discuss:The future of sustainable textile solutions and circular economy practices.How brands can integrate high-quality elastic tapes to enhance performance and longevity in garments.The latest innovations in narrow fabric technology and their applications across diverse markets.ECI Elastic welcomes discussions with attendees on sustainable material strategies, elastic applications, and developments in narrow fabric technology.About ECI ElasticFounded in 1974, ECI Elastic is a global pioneer in premium elastic products. With 12 facilities worldwide and a fully integrated production process, we combine cutting-edge design with sustainable practices to transform waste into innovative resources. Our commitment to environmental stewardship is evident in our continuous pursuit of eco-friendly textile solutions.For more information about our participation at SaigonTex 2025 or to schedule a meeting in advance, please contact us at .... Visit us at SaigonTex 2025 to learn more about our ongoing work in sustainable textile development.

