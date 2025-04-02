Parabellyx Unveils New Luma Brand For Continuous Security Testing Platforms

Parabellyx Cybersecurity (CNW Group/Parabellyx Cybersecurity)

New Brand Unifies Continuous Penetration Testing, Continuous Application Security Testing, and Continuous Compliance Monitoring Under the "Luma Security" Umbrella

RICHMOND HILL, ON and DENVER, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Parabellyx, a leading provider of cybersecurity testing solutions, today announced the rebranding of its suite of continuous security solutions under the new "Luma" brand. Effective April 2, 2025, the company's Continuous Penetration Testing (CPT), Continuous Application Security Testing (CAST), and Continuous Compliance Monitoring (CCM) services will be known as Luma Perimeter, Luma Code, and Luma Compliance, respectively.

The rebranding initiative aims to consolidate Parabellyx's solutions under a unified brand identity, making it easier for clients to identify and leverage the company's comprehensive security offerings. The "Luma" brand represents Parabellyx's commitment to providing ongoing, proactive security solutions that illuminate vulnerabilities, reduce security technical debt and ensure continuous protection.

Luma Perimeter (formerly Continuous Penetration Testing): Luma Perimeter provides ongoing external exposure management and exploitability analysis of technology assets. More information is available at

Luma Code (formerly Continuous Application Security Testing): Luma Code helps organizations identify and remediate vulnerabilities and target security technical debt in their software applications throughout the development lifecycle. More information is available at Luma Compliance (formerly Continuous Compliance Monitoring): Luma Compliance assists organizations in maintaining continuous visibility into their compliance posture, ensuring adherence to industry standards and attestations. More information is available at

Alexander Poizner, CEO of Parabellyx Cybersecurity, stated, "Consolidating three important cybersecurity platform offerings under the same Luma brand will maintain consistency and further increase value to our customers. For years, organizations have leaned on Parabellyx to deliver high-quality, affordable, and high-value cybersecurity solutions to reduce security debt, enhance operations continuity, lower technology expenditure and reduce customer friction and regulatory risks. Luma Perimeter, Luma Code, and Luma Compliance now bring all these services under a single, unified brand."

About Parabellyx

Parabellyx is a leading cybersecurity technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of testing platforms to help organizations protect their critical assets and data. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Parabellyx delivers security solutions that address testing challenges in dynamic technology environments and meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.

