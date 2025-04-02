Investment Adviser Association Relaunches Career Center, Powered By Smartjobboard, To Better Connect Investment Industry Talent

With AI-powered matching technology, the revamped platform enhances the hiring experience for job seekers and employers alike

WASHINGTON and DENVER, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartJobBoard , a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the relaunch of the Investment Adviser Association's (IAA) Career Center , a premier job site tailored specifically for the investment advisory profession. Powered by SmartJobBoard's advanced AI technology, the enhanced platform makes it easier than ever for employers to connect with top talent and for job seekers to find their next career opportunities in the industry.

"Our career center's relaunch represents our ongoing commitment to supporting the investment advisory profession. By enhancing our job board with the latest AI features, we are ensuring that firms can find the best candidates efficiently, while professionals have access to high-quality career opportunities," said Brad Feldman, chief operating officer at Investment Adviser Association. "Looking ahead, we are excited to expand our offerings even further, including adding internship opportunities to help the next generation of professionals enter the field."

The updated IAA Career Center offers a suite of powerful features designed to streamline the hiring process and enhance the job search experience, including:



Improved Search Interface – Candidates can now find and apply to jobs faster with an intuitive, user-friendly design.

AI-Powered Job Matching – Job seekers can import their LinkedIn profiles and receive AI-generated match scores for job postings, making it easier to identify the best opportunities. Exclusive Member Benefits – IAA members enjoy discounted job posting rates by logging in with their member credentials.

"We are excited to support the Investment Adviser Association in relaunching their career center with advanced job search and recruitment technology," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "Our mission is to create seamless hiring experiences, and with these new enhancements, we are confident that both job seekers and employers in the investment advisory industry will benefit greatly."

To celebrate the relaunch, IAA is currently offering an exclusive 20% discount on job postings for members throughout April. Employers can take advantage of this special offer by contacting the career center sales team at [email protected] to receive their discount code.

Employers and job seekers are encouraged to explore the new IAA Career Center by visiting

About the Investment Adviser Association

The Investment Adviser Association (IAA) is the leading trade association representing the interests of fiduciary investment adviser firms. The IAA's member firms collectively manage more than $35 trillion in assets for a wide variety of institutional and individual investors. In addition to serving as the voice of the advisory profession on Capitol Hill and before the SEC, DOL, CFTC and other U.S. and international regulators, the IAA provides extensive practical and educational services to its membership. For more information, visit investmentadviser or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit .

Media contacts:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for SmartJobBoard)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: [email protected]

Janay Rickwalder

Investment Adviser Association

Phone: (703) 357-3918

Email: [email protected]

