Who's Who In Asia 2025: Definitive Guide To Asia's Most Influential Leaders
As Asia's influence on the world stage has grown substantially over recent years it has become necessary to publish the new edition of Who's Who in Asia with even more in-depth coverage of the major players of this emerging and dynamic continent. The new edition of Who's Who in Asia profiles the lives and achievements of tens of thousands of the most distinguished men and women from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The coverage is both broad and deep, not only covering top government officials, corporate executives, Nobel Prize winners, etc, but also covering institutions particular to certain countries which in some cases represent important cultural and economic trends of those countries. From heads of state, politicians, religious leaders, and ambassadors, to the eminent and successful in business, finance, technology, film, music, fashion, sport, literature, and the performing arts, Who's Who in Asia is one of the most useful references books for anyone needing quick and authoritative information on the leading personalities throughout Asia.
Who's Who in Asia includes up-to-date:
- Biographies of the most influential men and women in Asia. Entries are included on merit, achievement, and for their continuing interest and importance. Each biography includes details of; nationality, date, and place of birth, education, marital and family details, past career and current position, honors, awards and publications, leisure interests, and contact details.
Who's Who in Asia will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies, and anyone with an interest in Asia. Advanced search functions enable users to search by name, nationality, place, and date of birth, and by profession. For an up-to-date understanding of the key personalities in this vital region, Who's Who in Asia is a must.
Key Topics Covered:
Volume 1
- Afghanistan Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Cambodia China
Volume 2
- India Indonesia Japan
Volume 3
- Laos Malaysia Maldives Mongolia Myanmar Nepal Pakistan Philippines Singapore
Volume 4
- South Korea Sri Lanka Taiwan Thailand Timor-Leste Vietnam
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment