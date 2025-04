Who's Who In Asia 2025: Definitive Guide To Asia's Most Influential Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in Asia 2025" directory has been added tooffering.

As Asia's influence on the world stage has grown substantially over recent years it has become necessary to publish the new edition of Who's Who in Asia with even more in-depth coverage of the major players of this emerging and dynamic continent. The new edition of Who's Who in Asia profiles the lives and achievements of tens of thousands of the most distinguished men and women from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The coverage is both broad and deep, not only covering top government officials, corporate executives, Nobel Prize winners, etc, but also covering institutions particular to certain countries which in some cases represent important cultural and economic trends of those countries. From heads of state, politicians, religious leaders, and ambassadors, to the eminent and successful in business, finance, technology, film, music, fashion, sport, literature, and the performing arts, Who's Who in Asia is one of the most useful references books for anyone needing quick and authoritative information on the leading personalities throughout Asia.

Who's Who in Asia includes up-to-date:



Biographies of the most influential men and women in Asia.

Entries are included on merit, achievement, and for their continuing interest and importance. Each biography includes details of; nationality, date, and place of birth, education, marital and family details, past career and current position, honors, awards and publications, leisure interests, and contact details.

Who's Who in Asia will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies, and anyone with an interest in Asia. Advanced search functions enable users to search by name, nationality, place, and date of birth, and by profession. For an up-to-date understanding of the key personalities in this vital region, Who's Who in Asia is a must.

Key Topics Covered:

Volume 1



Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia China

Volume 2



India

Indonesia Japan

Volume 3



Laos

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines Singapore

Volume 4



South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste Vietnam

