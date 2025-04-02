ACCLAIMED FRENCH CHEF RELEASES BOOK ON NATIONAL CORDON Blue DAY

Chef Daniel Galmiche

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DANIEL GALMICHE SHARES THE RECIPES OF HOME

A MICHELIN starred chef has returned to his roots and used the experiences and memories of his childhood as inspiration for his latest book.

Daniel Galmiche, who over the years has worked with some of the world's greatest chefs, has achieved a massive four Michelin stars.

But his latest book is more a tribute to his early days than fine dining, with the hope that people will be inspired by try out his recipes at home.

Chez Moi is a collection of favourite dishes which go back to Daniel's earliest memories, inspired by the food made by the produce of his grandparents' farm.

“Everyone can relate to the food that their mothers or grandmothers cooked, it's the food we grew up with,” he said.

“This book is all about home cooking, I want people to realise that they can create all of this in their own homes.

“I was brought up on a small holding where – before it was as well known as it is now – we would cook with seasonable, sustainable produce.

“It's also about dishes where people can all sit around the table together, it's about cooking from the heart.”

Daniel is also a familiar face on television and is a regular on James Martin's Saturday Morning show, so much so that James has written a glowing forward in the book.

The recipes are divided into seasons, using the very best products available at each time of year, with a unique twist given to many best-loved dishes.

In spring home cooks can try Daniel's Croque Monsieur with roast ham and gruyere cheese or enjoy summer offerings such as curry spiced hake parcels with lime, coriander and coconut.

The autumn section includes mouthwatering dishes such as leek, pancetta and chestnut mushroom pie, will the extensive winter recipes have vegetarian options such as vegetable pot-au-feu with kohlrabi.

For Daniel the new book has been a labour of love, created during a packed schedule which sees him frequently travelling around the world as a guest chef as well as acting as a consultant.

Although currently he isn't involved directly with a restaurant, he has certainly paid his dues“working 90 hours a week for 30 years.”

He now hopes that some of that passion and dedication is evident in Chez Moi and will allow other people to recreate his much loved recipes at home.

Chez Moi has been published by Found and costs £24.99.

