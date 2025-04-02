Ukraine's Military Says It Shot Down 41 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 41 drones launched by Russia overnight, while 20 enemy UAVs disappeared from radars without causing negating consequences.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 20:00 on April 1, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 74 Shahed strike drones and various decoy UAVs from multiple directions, including Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (occupied Crimea).

Ukraine's aircraft, air defense missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire teams worked together to repel the assault.

As of 09:00 on April 2, 41 drones were confirmed shot down over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. An additional 20 enemy decoy drones vanished from radars without causing any damage.

The aftermath of the Russian attack was recorded in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions.